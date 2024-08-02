Report: Arsenal and Chelsea Eyeing Huge £77m Move for Man City Star

Julian Alvarez: Manchester City’s Rising Star and Transfer Speculation

Ever get the feeling he said something to get more game time and it’s backfired somewhat here. Julian Alvarez has been making waves at Manchester City since his arrival from River Plate in January 2022. With his impressive goal-scoring record and undeniable talent, it’s no wonder that rumours of a potential transfer have been circulating. Let’s delve into the latest updates, key stats, comparisons, and the likelihood of a transfer for this talented striker.

What’s Been Said

According to a recent article on TEAMtalk, Julian Alvarez may be on his way out of Manchester City, with several Premier League clubs showing interest in the striker. The article reports that Alvarez, who transferred to City for £14 million, has expressed his desire to play more regularly, given his current role as a backup to Erling Haaland.

Alvarez himself stated on DSports Radio, “I haven’t stopped to think about what I’m going to do. Last season I was one of the players who played the most minutes in the team. But it’s true: in the end, in some important games, it’s not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision. I haven’t stopped to think things through calmly. Once the Olympic Games are over, I will take the time to reflect on what I want for myself.”

Pep Guardiola’s response to Alvarez’s comments was straightforward: “I don’t think about replacing. I knew he said he will think about it. Once he has finished thinking, his agent will call Txiki [Begiristain] and we will see what happens. I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too.” £77m is the suggested fee from TEAMtalk.

Looking at the Key Stats

Julian Alvarez’s statistics paint a clear picture of his capabilities and potential. At 24 years old, standing 1.70 meters tall, Alvarez has made 103 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 36 goals and providing 18 assists. His versatility as a centre-forward has made him a valuable asset for City, yet he has often found himself in the shadow of Erling Haaland.

During the 2023/24 season, Alvarez played 36 Premier League matches, scoring 11 goals and assisting 9 times. His overall contribution across all competitions included 19 goals and 13 assists in 54 appearances. Internationally, Alvarez has represented Argentina on multiple occasions, further showcasing his skills on a global stage.

Drawing Comparisons

A comparison to Arsenal’s Kai Havertz reveals interesting insights. According to fbref, both players have similar stats in certain areas. For the 2023/24 season, Alvarez had an xG (expected goals) of 13.0, an npxG (non-penalty expected goals) of 11.5, and xAG (expected assists) of 6.4, with a total of 179 touches in the box. In comparison, Havertz recorded an xG of 12.3, an npxG of 11.6, and an xAG of 4.4, with 191 touches in the box. While Havertz has been a more regular starter for Arsenal, many believe that Alvarez’s efficiency and skill set could make him the striker Arsenal needs.Alvarez appears clinical, which Havertz certainly hasn’t been.

Likelihood and Fee

The current market value of Julian Alvarez, according to Transfermarkt, is €90 million. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2028, making any transfer a significant financial undertaking. Alvarez’s wages, combined with his contract length, suggest that a transfer within the Premier League could be complex, especially considering the reluctance of City to strengthen a direct rival like Arsenal or Chelsea, who are not in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as a potential destination for Alvarez. With PSG’s financial muscle and Alvarez’s desire for more playing time, a move to the French giants is feasible if the right offer comes in. However, given Alvarez’s statements and Guardiola’s comments, the most likely scenario is that Alvarez will remain at Manchester City, at least for the near future. We’ve seen this with city players before and if you take on Guardiola, there’s only one winner.