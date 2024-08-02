Mark Goldbridge: Man United’s Injury Crisis Sparks Despair

Man United’s Injury Crisis: A Desperate Start to the Season

Manchester United’s pre-season has taken a devastating turn as key players suffer significant injuries, leaving fans and pundits alike in a state of shock and frustration. Mark Goldbridge, the host of *That’s Entertainment*, didn’t hold back his despair during a recent podcast, where he discussed the severe implications of these injuries on United’s upcoming season.

Mounting Injuries: A Cause for Despair

The show begins with Mark Goldbridge’s raw reaction to the injury news: “I must have slept because what I’ve woken up to is worse than a dog s**t. It is absolute United s**t!” He expresses his disbelief over the extent of the injuries, particularly focusing on the impact this will have on the team. The Athletic’s Laure Whitwell reported that Lenny Yoro will be out for three months, and Rasmus Højlund, initially thought to be dealing with a minor issue, will be sidelined for six weeks. Goldbridge is visibly shaken, stating, “I’m speechless. I’m absolutely speechless.”

Goldbridge also criticises the handling of the injuries, questioning the club’s communication strategy: “Why have we kept that quiet for three days? What advantage has that given Manchester United?” He highlights the absurdity of keeping such critical information under wraps, especially with the pre-season underway and preparations in full swing.

The Impact on Team Dynamics

The injuries have forced Erik ten Hag to rely on players who might not have been his first choice, raising concerns about the team’s readiness for the upcoming season. Goldbridge laments the situation, noting the presence of players like Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Victor Lindelof in the starting lineup, who he suggests are only there due to their wages rather than merit: “How many of those players starting there are only here because of their wage? Because I can count six.”

This sentiment reflects a broader frustration among fans about the state of the squad, especially given the high hopes for the new season. The absence of new signings like Mason Mount from the starting eleven is particularly concerning: “Where is Mason Mount? Please tell me where Mason Mount is because I don’t know what to say at the moment.”

A Season in Jeopardy?

As Goldbridge points out, the injuries to key players like Yoro and Højlund are more than just a setback; they could derail United’s entire season before it even begins. “It’s not even frustration; it’s not even anger; it’s just despair,” Goldbridge says, capturing the mood of many United fans. The injuries, compounded by the reliance on underperforming players, have cast a dark shadow over what should have been a season of progress under ten Hag.

The show concludes with a somber reflection on the club’s current state. Goldbridge’s closing remarks, “This club ain’t changing despite what we want to change. Nothing’s changing because we are absolutely jinxed,” echo a deep-seated concern that these issues are symptomatic of larger problems within the club, problems that injuries only exacerbate.