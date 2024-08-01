Journalist: Man Utd’s Big Plans for Midfield Reinforcements

Man Utd’s Midfield Conundrum: Ugarte, Berge, and the Search for Stability

As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United finds itself at a crucial juncture in their midfield rebuilding efforts. With the departure of Fred and ongoing uncertainty surrounding Scott McTominay, the club’s need for reinforcements is clear. The focus has turned to two primary targets: Manuel Ugarte from PSG and Sander Berge from Burnley.

The Pursuit of Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte, a promising 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, has caught the eye of United’s scouts. Ugarte’s current club, PSG, acquired him from Sporting CP for €60m last summer and remains firm on recouping their investment. According to Duncan Castles on The Transfers Podcast, “The PSG stance has been consistently: ‘Give us the money we paid to Sporting last summer or we will not sell to you.’”

This steadfast position from PSG creates a dilemma for United, who are reluctant to match the French club’s valuation. Ugarte’s potential arrival is complicated further by PSG’s acquisition of Joao Neves from Benfica for an initial €60m, which could free Ugarte to leave. However, the club remains determined to secure full value for their asset.

Exploring Alternatives: Sander Berge and Others

With negotiations for Ugarte proving challenging, United is wisely exploring alternative options. One such alternative is Sander Berge, the 26-year-old Norwegian international currently with Burnley. Berge, described by Castles as “a taller player, a more elegant player in the midfield, but very good at retaining possession,” offers Premier League experience with 66 appearances, three goals, and four assists.

Berge’s availability comes as Burnley aims to offload players following their relegation, making him a cost-effective alternative. His ability to control the tempo and retain possession could complement United’s existing midfielders, providing a different dynamic to the team’s play.

Beyond Berge, United is also monitoring PSV’s Joey Veerman and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Veerman, who showcased his talent at the European Championship, presents a youthful option, while Zubimendi’s technical skills are well-regarded, though Real Sociedad’s resistance to selling makes a deal challenging. Additionally, Adrien Rabiot’s availability on a free transfer adds another layer of intrigue to United’s search.

The McTominay Situation

Scott McTominay’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain, with multiple Premier League clubs expressing interest. Fulham has already had bids rejected, and Tottenham’s interest suggests that McTominay could be a key departure to facilitate new signings. United’s valuation of McTominay at £40m indicates their desire to maximise their assets, but a move could be imminent if the right offer comes in.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a sceptical Manchester United fan’s perspective, the club’s approach to this transfer window appears inconsistent and reactive. The pursuit of Manuel Ugarte, while ambitious, seems overly complicated by PSG’s firm stance and high valuation. One might argue that spending upwards of €60m on a player unproven in the Premier League is a risky gamble, especially when United’s midfield needs more immediate and certain reinforcement.

The potential acquisition of Sander Berge, however, seems more pragmatic. His Premier League experience and affordable price tag make him a viable option, particularly as the club looks to balance the books and address multiple squad weaknesses. However, some fans may feel underwhelmed by Berge’s profile compared to the likes of Ugarte, viewing it as a step down in ambition.

Ultimately, the club’s handling of Scott McTominay’s situation also raises questions. While selling him could free up funds, the reluctance to lower the asking price could see United miss out on valuable reinforcements. A clear strategy and decisive action are essential as the transfer window progresses, and fans will hope that the club can avoid the mistakes of past windows by securing their top targets and addressing key areas of need.

Statistical Analysis by EPL IndexSander Berge’s recent performance data, as illustrated in the chart from Fbref, offers a comprehensive look at his contributions across various aspects of play. This statistical analysis reveals the strengths and areas for improvement in his game, making it a valuable resource for clubs considering him as a midfield option.

Possession and Progression Metrics

Berge excels in possession metrics, particularly in progressive carries (74th percentile) and passes (83rd percentile). His ability to advance the ball is a critical asset, as indicated by his high rank in these categories. Additionally, Berge’s pass completion rate places him in the 46th percentile, demonstrating a solid, if not elite, passing accuracy.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Berge shows a robust presence. His tackling and interceptions (Tkl+Int) sit impressively in the 79th percentile, indicating his proficiency in disrupting opposition play. Furthermore, his aerial prowess is highlighted by a 79th percentile ranking in aerial duels won. These stats underscore his reliability in defensive situations and set-piece scenarios.

Attacking Output

While Berge’s attacking output is less pronounced, with non-penalty goals and assists falling into the lower percentiles (28th and 35th, respectively), his contributions in other areas compensate for this. His expected goals and assists (xG+xAG) also reflect a midfield role more geared towards ball retention and transition rather than direct goal involvement.

Overall, Sander Berge’s performance data suggests a midfielder with strong defensive and possession capabilities, making him an attractive prospect for teams seeking stability and ball progression in the midfield. His stats, as provided by Fbref, offer a detailed insight into his playing style and potential impact.