Report: West Ham ‘Close to Agreeing’ Deal to Sign £15m Man United Star

Man Utd and West Ham: Wan-Bissaka Negotiations Near Final Stages

As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United and West Ham United find themselves locked in crucial talks over the transfer of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Sources from TeamTalk have provided an exclusive insight into the ongoing negotiations, revealing that both clubs are close to an agreement but remain divided on the final details.

West Ham’s New Stance on Wan-Bissaka Fee

West Ham United, known for their shrewd business dealings, are attempting to drive down the asking price for Wan-Bissaka. Manchester United have placed a £15 million price tag on the defender, but the Hammers believe they can secure his services for a lower fee. This stance is partly influenced by Wan-Bissaka’s contract situation, as the former Crystal Palace star has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

West Ham’s desire to negotiate further has caused a delay in finalising the deal, but talks are scheduled to resume over the weekend. The Hammers remain optimistic that they can reach a mutually beneficial agreement, particularly given Manchester United’s urgency to complete the sale. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to move swiftly, as their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui hinges on Wan-Bissaka’s departure.

Manchester United’s Double Deal Dependence

The potential transfer of Wan-Bissaka to West Ham is not just about offloading a player; it plays a pivotal role in Manchester United’s broader transfer strategy. Erik ten Hag’s side have their eyes set on Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, both of whom have a history with the Dutch manager from their time at Ajax.

Mazraoui, a right-back like Wan-Bissaka, is seen as a key target for United, especially after their initial pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong hit a stumbling block. Leverkusen’s £35 million valuation of Frimpong was deemed too high by United, leading them to shift focus to Mazraoui as a more affordable option. Personal terms with the Moroccan international have reportedly been agreed upon, but a deal with Bayern Munich is still pending.

De Ligt, on the other hand, is a top priority for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their defensive line. The 24-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, and his potential reunion with ten Hag is something both parties are keen on. However, the successful acquisition of these players depends on the conclusion of the Wan-Bissaka deal, making it a crucial domino in United’s transfer strategy.

The Inter Milan Swap That Never Was

An interesting twist in the transfer saga emerged when Manchester United floated the idea of a potential swap deal involving Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch international, who has been a long-standing target for several Premier League clubs, was considered as a direct replacement for Wan-Bissaka. However, this plan fell through as Dumfries is reportedly close to signing a four-year contract extension with Inter Milan.

This development has forced Manchester United to put all their focus back on their original targets, Mazraoui and De Ligt. The club’s ability to secure these signings could be significantly impacted by the outcome of their ongoing negotiations with West Ham.

Wan-Bissaka’s Move: A Win-Win for All?

Wan-Bissaka’s potential move to West Ham could be seen as a win-win situation for all parties involved. The player himself is reportedly eager to make the switch to the London Stadium, where he would likely become a key figure in Julen Lopetegui’s plans. For Manchester United, the sale would not only free up funds but also clear the path for new arrivals crucial to their ambitions for the upcoming season.

The transfer saga surrounding Wan-Bissaka is a testament to the intricate and often delicate nature of football negotiations. As the clock ticks down towards the close of the transfer window, both Manchester United and West Ham will be keen to finalise the deal, allowing each club to move forward with their respective plans.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a West Ham United fan’s perspective, the potential signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka represents an exciting opportunity to strengthen the squad with a proven Premier League talent. Wan-Bissaka’s defensive capabilities, particularly his tackling and one-on-one duels, have been lauded since his days at Crystal Palace. Adding him to West Ham’s backline could provide a significant boost, especially considering the Hammers’ ambitions to challenge for European football next season.

The reported negotiation strategy by West Ham to lower the transfer fee is also commendable. It shows the club’s financial prudence while still aiming to secure a player of Wan-Bissaka’s calibre. If the Hammers manage to close the deal at a reduced price, it would not only be a smart financial move but also a statement of intent ahead of the new season.

Moreover, this transfer could signal a shift in West Ham’s transfer policy, focusing on acquiring players with Premier League experience who can hit the ground running. With Wan-Bissaka in the fold, West Ham would have a right-back who is defensively solid, has pace, and is familiar with the rigours of the league – all qualities that could help them push up the table.

West Ham fans have every reason to be excited about this potential signing. It could be the piece of the puzzle that helps them solidify their defensive unit, allowing them to focus on adding creativity and goals further up the pitch. As the negotiations reach their final stages, the anticipation among the Hammers faithful is palpable. Should this deal go through, it could be one of the smartest moves of the summer for West Ham United.