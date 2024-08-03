Report: Newcastle In Talks For Premier League Star

Newcastle’s Potential Acquisition of Marc Guehi: A Detailed Analysis

What’s Been Said

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Newcastle United has initiated negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi. Described as one of the Premier League’s leading defenders, the 24-year-old is highly sought after by several top European clubs. However, Newcastle appears to be leading the race to secure his signature, potentially marking a significant coup for Eddie Howe’s side.

Ornstein mentions, “Palace received Newcastle’s approach this week and if agreements can be reached it will give Eddie Howe’s men a huge lift ahead of the new season.” Newcastle’s interest in Guehi underscores their ambition to bolster their defensive line, which could dramatically enhance their competitive edge in the Premier League.

The Key Stats

Marc Guehi, currently at Crystal Palace, has made 29 appearances in the 2023-24 season across all competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup. Standing at 1.82 meters, Guehi is a formidable presence in the backline. His performances for England at the Euro 2024 further cemented his reputation, as he started in six out of seven games for the national team. Despite missing the quarter-final win over Switzerland due to suspension, his contributions were pivotal.

Detailed stats from Transfermarkt reveal:

Age: 24

Position: Centre-back

Minutes in all competitions: 2254

Height: 1.82m

Guehi has demonstrated his prowess defensively and his capability to perform under pressure, arguably being one of England’s standout players. His current market value is estimated at €38 million, reflecting his rising stock in the football world.

Compare To

If Guehi were to join Newcastle, he would likely replace Fabian Schär, another accomplished defender. When comparing their statistics, Guehi’s defensive metrics are impressive. Guehi boasts a tackle success rate (Tkl%) of 58.3% compared to Schär’s 45.0%, which is noticeable. However, in aerial duels, Guehi’s success rate stands at 50.0%, which, while respectable, is an area that could be seen as a slight vulnerability for a player commanding a significant transfer fee.

Fabian Schär’s aerial duel success is minimally lower at 49.6%, and while Guehi has enjoyed a stellar Euro 2024, his lower aerial duel success rate could raise concerns. This comparison highlights both players’ strengths and potential areas of improvement, offering a comprehensive view of what Guehi might bring to Newcastle’s defense.

Likelihood and Fee

Marc Guehi’s transfer to Newcastle is currently in the discussion phase, with significant negotiations expected to follow. His contract with Crystal Palace runs until June 30, 2026, and his market valuation stands at €38 million as per Transfermarkt. However, some reports suggest that Palace might entertain offers around £70 million, reflecting his high demand and potential impact.

David Ornstein hints at the complexities involved, stating, “Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in 2026 and so far there has been no sign of him extending those terms, which may encourage Palace to entertain a sale now.” Given the lack of contract renewal, Palace might be more inclined to negotiate, especially if the price is right. Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi aligns with their strategy to strengthen their squad comprehensively. Should the deal materialise, it would significantly bolster their defence, providing Eddie Howe with a reliable and talented centre-back to enhance their Premier League campaign.