Adam Crafton: The Story Behind Liverpool’s Upcoming Man United Clash

Bringing the Premier League to a Small American Town: Liverpool and Manchester United’s Unlikely Venue

In a move that has sparked both excitement and intrigue, Liverpool and Manchester United ventured into the relatively small college town of Columbia, South Carolina, for the final leg of their Rivals in Red tour. This strategic decision, detailed eloquently by Adam Crafton for The Athletic, raises fascinating points about the globalization of football and the potential of smaller markets in the sports industry.

Strategic Venue Selection

The choice of Columbia, with its modest population of less than 140,000, as a venue for one of football’s fiercest rivalries is as surprising as it is bold. According to Crafton’s report, this decision was part of a broader strategy initiated during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The University of South Carolina (USC), led by Chance Miller, saw an opportunity to diversify their event offerings beyond traditional college sports, leveraging their excellent facilities to attract international football.

Miller’s insight into the university’s decision-making process reveals the dual aims of generating revenue and enhancing the city’s profile. As he explained, “We have all these beautiful facilities… So what could we do to diversify, produce revenue, and also just bring really cool events into the capital city of South Carolina?” This approach reflects a keen understanding of the economic and promotional benefits that such high-profile matches can bring to a locale.

Emphasizing High-Quality Facilities

A significant part of Columbia’s pitch to the football clubs involved showcasing their world-class facilities. Clark Cox, the turf management expert, was highlighted as a key figure in demonstrating the capability of Columbia to host such prestigious events at a high standard. “They came over here to look at our grounds and our turf guy, Clark Cox, he’s done some of the world’s biggest events… He was really able to show them that we can pull this off at the highest level,” Miller recounted.

The meticulous preparations included not just the pitch but also upgrades to the infrastructure, ensuring that everything from the locker rooms to the playing surface was up to the clubs’ high standards. This attention to detail was crucial in persuading two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs to play in an unfamiliar market.

Leveraging College Football Culture

The selection of Columbia also taps into the deep-rooted sports culture associated with American college towns. Crafton notes the presence of a loyal fan base and the emotional connection residents have with their local university and its sports teams. Miller’s strategy was to channel this existing sports fervour into a new kind of spectacle, thereby ensuring strong local support for the event.

Nicholson, from the live events promotion company TEG, also supported this idea, “When you look at college stadiums, they are absolutely massive, but they also have loyal fans and people that are passionate about their university, town, and region.” This sentiment is a key factor in why such venues are attractive for large-scale international sports events.

Economic Impact and Fan Engagement

The immediate sell-out of the match and the significant proportion of tickets bought by non-locals illustrate the economic impact such events can have on smaller cities. Miller provided data showing a broad geographic draw, with significant ticket purchases from major metropolitan areas across the southeastern U.S. This not only benefits the local economy through direct spending but also elevates the city’s profile on both a national and international scale.

The excitement around the event was palpable, with tickets selling faster than those for a Beyonce concert held at the same venue seven years prior. The buzz generated by this match underscores the potent combination of top-tier football and strategic marketing in expanding the sport’s footprint in the U.S.

In conclusion, the decision to host Liverpool and Manchester United in Columbia is a testament to the innovative thinking and strategic planning by those involved. As football continues to globalize, smaller cities like Columbia, equipped with the right facilities and a strong community spirit, might just be the next big venues for hosting the world’s most popular sport. This event could very well set a precedent for future sports marketing and venue selection strategies in the industry.