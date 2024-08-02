Tadiwa Chanakira: Man United’s Big Problem Publicity vs. Functionality

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United: A Journey of Transition and Challenges

As Manchester United enter the 2024-2025 season under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, the club faces a critical juncture. With Sir Alex Ferguson’s shadow still looming large over Old Trafford, the Red Devils have experienced a tumultuous period marked by managerial instability and inconsistent performances. This post-Ferguson era has seen United oscillate between fleeting moments of brilliance and periods of deep uncertainty. In this analysis, we delve into the insights shared by Tadiwa Chanakira on the podcast A Tad Predictable and discuss the current state of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, focusing on the challenges ahead and the prospects for the future.

Manchester United’s Recent Struggles

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United has struggled to maintain its dominance in English football. As Tadiwa Chanakira noted, “It seems like since Alex Ferguson left, Man United has been on a downturn.” This decline has been exacerbated by managerial missteps, including the appointment of David Moyes, which Chanakira describes as “a poor appointment.” The choice of Moyes, in particular, is viewed as part of a larger issue where Ferguson, arguably for personal legacy reasons, left the club in a less-than-ideal state, both in terms of squad quality and strategic foresight.

The Legacy of Sir Alex Ferguson

Ferguson’s departure did not only signify the end of an era but also left United with an aging squad and no clear long-term vision. Chanakira criticised Ferguson for focusing more on immediate success, “signing an aging injury-prone Robin van Persie” rather than nurturing young talent for the future. This approach, while successful in the short term, arguably placed United in a vulnerable position post-Ferguson, as the club struggled to adapt to the rapidly evolving Premier League landscape.

Erik ten Hag’s Approach: Publicity vs. Functionality

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United has made notable moves in the transfer market, yet questions remain about their effectiveness. Tadiwa Chanakira highlighted a recurring issue where United has prioritised “publicity over functionality,” citing examples such as the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bastian Schweinsteiger—both of whom were brought in more for their star power than for tactical fit.

This transfer window saw United potentially buck this trend, with significant investments in young talents like Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. While these players possess immense potential, Chanakira cautioned that they are “not ready to help United or facilitate them making a title challenge next year.” The concern here is whether these signings are aligned with the immediate needs of the squad or whether they are another example of United’s focus on future potential at the expense of present requirements.

The Development Conundrum

Manchester United’s ability to develop young talent has been under scrutiny, particularly in comparison to rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool. Chanakira pointed out that “United are terrible at developing players,” with many young prospects, such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, stagnating after promising starts. This development issue is further complicated by the lack of consistency among players, a critical factor if United are to challenge for top honours.

The signing of young prospects like Yoro and Zirkzee raises questions about United’s long-term strategy. Are they equipped to nurture these talents into consistent performers at the highest level? If history is any indication, this remains a significant challenge for the club.

The Road Ahead

Despite these concerns, there is cautious optimism about Manchester United’s future under the new ownership structure involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Chanakira noted that “United are a sleeping giant,” with the financial resources to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in English football. However, this potential will only be realised if the club addresses fundamental issues, particularly in terms of squad planning and player development.

As Manchester United embarks on another season, the focus will be on whether Erik ten Hag can build on the progress made last year, where the club won the FA Cup. The challenge for Ten Hag is not only to secure Champions League qualification but also to lay the groundwork for a sustained title challenge in the coming years.

Manchester United’s journey under Erik ten Hag is one of transition, marked by both potential and pitfalls. The club’s recent transfer activities and its approach to player development will be critical in determining whether United can return to the pinnacle of English football. As Tadiwa Chanakira emphasised, the Red Devils must prioritise functionality over publicity if they are to capitalise on their financial power and revive their former glory.