Celtic’s New Season: Dominance at Home and European Aspirations

As Celtic celebrated another Scottish Premiership title, Brendan Rodgers did not mince his words. Describing the campaign as “very challenging” and “a little bit tedious,” he was candid about the difficulties faced by the team. Despite not reaching their full potential, losing three games and drawing six, Celtic managed to secure a double, including the league and the Scottish Cup.

The atmosphere at Celtic Park was not always harmonious, with moments of bitterness and frustration. Nonetheless, Rodgers guided the team to a comfortable league victory, even as the gap with their closest rivals, Rangers, widened to eight points. This margin surpassed the achievements of former manager Ange Postecoglou in his two league-winning seasons.

Pre-Season Optimism: Signs of Strength

Pre-season friendlies are often unreliable predictors of future success, but Celtic’s performances against top-tier teams have been promising. Victories over Manchester City and Chelsea highlighted a renewed vigour within the squad. The 4-1 triumph against Chelsea and the thrilling 4-3 win over City, featuring stars like Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, showcased Celtic’s potential.

Even without significant new signings, the team displayed energy and sharpness. The addition of goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, along with the permanent return of Paulo Bernardo, suggests that Celtic are not resting on their laurels. The ongoing negotiations for Adam Idah also indicate a commitment to strengthening the squad further.

Navigating the Transfer Market: The O’Riley Dilemma

One of the most intriguing storylines of the summer transfer window is the future of Matt O’Riley. A pivotal player for Celtic, O’Riley has attracted multiple bids from Atalanta, the reigning Europa League champions. The £15m offer reflects his value, but Celtic are known for their shrewd business acumen and are unlikely to sell without a favourable deal. Whether he stays or goes, Celtic stand to benefit either from his on-field contributions or a substantial transfer fee.

Celtic’s board, often criticised for a lack of ambition, holds a strong financial position, with a recent turnover of £120m and £67.3m in bank reserves. With a guaranteed £40m windfall from the new-look Champions League, the club has the resources to make strategic investments. The question remains whether they will capitalise on this opportunity to elevate the squad to new heights.

Beyond Domestic Dominance: The European Challenge

Domestically, Celtic appear poised to clinch their fourth consecutive title, but the real test lies beyond Scottish borders. The club’s European record under Rodgers has been lacklustre, with only two wins from 19 Champions League group stage matches. Improving this dismal track record requires more than just dominating Rangers; it demands a more competitive squad capable of performing on the European stage.

The upcoming Champions League campaign, with its expanded format, offers Celtic a chance to rewrite their European narrative. The single 36-team group stage may present more winnable games, but to make a significant impact, Celtic must bolster their roster with players who can compete at the highest level.

The next few weeks, before the transfer window closes, are crucial. It’s a period for Celtic to demonstrate their ambition and readiness to not only secure domestic success but also to make a statement in Europe. For a club with a storied history in continental competitions, the time has come to add new chapters filled with success and excitement.