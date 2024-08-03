Newcastle United to Face Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan Tour Finale

Newcastle vs Yokohama F. Marinos: Pre-Season Finale Preview

Newcastle United are set to conclude their pre-season tour of Japan with an exciting clash against Yokohama F. Marinos. After a promising start to their preparations, the Magpies will face a formidable opponent in the J1 League side. With both teams eager to prove their mettle, this encounter promises to be an engaging spectacle.

Newcastle’s Pre-Season Journey

The Magpies have had a mixed pre-season campaign, featuring just two friendlies in front of supporters. Their journey began with a solid 2-0 win over Hull City, showcasing a blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair. The subsequent 4-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan was an emphatic display, with standout performances from Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall, and a brace from Jacob Murphy. Newcastle’s offensive prowess has been evident, and they’ll look to continue this trend against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Yokohama F. Marinos’ Mid-Season Form

In stark contrast, Yokohama F. Marinos are well into their J1 League season, currently sitting in 11th place. The Japanese outfit, formerly managed by Ange Postecoglou, have recently experienced a managerial shake-up. With John Hutchinson stepping in as interim manager after Harry Kewell’s departure, the team has responded well, winning their last three matches. Notably, their recent victory against league leaders Machida Zelvia demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion.

Team News and Lineups

Yokohama F. Marinos:

The hosts will likely field a strong lineup, featuring a mix of seasoned players and fresh faces. The squad boasts a Brazilian contingent in the attacking third, with former Arsenal winger Ryo Miyaichi adding experience. Expect a lineup that includes key players like Iikura, Matsubara, Kamijima, Eduardo, and others in a probable 4-2-3-1 formation.

Newcastle United:

Eddie Howe’s side will be without several key players due to injuries and international duties. Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, and Jamaal Lascelles are currently sidelined, while Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are still recuperating from their England commitments. Nevertheless, the Magpies have a strong roster, with Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, and Harvey Barnes leading the charge. The likely lineup could feature Pope in goal, with Livramento, Schar, Burn, and Hall in defence. The midfield might see Longstaff, Joelinton, and Willock, while the forward trio could include Murphy, Isak, and Barnes in a 4-3-3 setup.

Match Prediction and Outlook

This pre-season finale offers an intriguing match-up, with Newcastle’s attacking firepower pitted against Yokohama’s match fitness and tactical discipline. The Japanese side, buoyed by recent form and home advantage, will provide a stern test for the Magpies. However, Newcastle’s quality should shine through, even with a somewhat depleted squad. Expect an engaging match, with both teams eager to refine their strategies ahead of their respective campaigns.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-2 Newcastle United

The encounter is set to kick off at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, 3 August, at 11:00 BST (06:00 ET / 03:00 PT). It promises to be a captivating affair, as Newcastle aim to cap off their Japanese tour with a victory, while Yokohama F. Marinos look to continue their winning streak and build momentum for the rest of their season.