Liverpool vs Man United: How To Watch Tonight’s USA Friendly

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Pre-Season Friendly in South Carolina

Anticipation for the Friendly Match

As the summer rolls on, Liverpool and Manchester United gear up for a pre-season friendly at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. While not quite the white-hot cauldron of a Premier League showdown, this match offers a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come in the new season.

Transition Period for Both Clubs

Both clubs find themselves at a crossroads, making this encounter all the more interesting. United are coming off a solid win against Real Betis, showing signs of progress under their current regime. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal suggests a renewed vigour, hinting at a potentially exciting campaign ahead.

Viewing Options for Fans

For those in the UK, the game will be available live on MUTV and LFCTV, with kick-off set for 12:30 am BST. Fans can also stream the match via the official club apps and websites, offering an accessible way to catch the action from anywhere.

