Maresca Faces Guardiola as Chelsea Meet Man City – Where to Watch

Enzo Maresca’s Showdown with Pep Guardiola: Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Maresca’s Chelsea Evolution

Enzo Maresca faces a significant test as Chelsea take on Manchester City tonight. The Blues secured a confidence-boosting victory against Club America earlier in the week, a stark contrast to their struggles against Wrexham and Celtic. The Italian manager aims to build momentum, but this encounter with his former mentor Pep Guardiola presents a formidable challenge.

Manchester City’s Pre-Season Struggles

Manchester City’s pre-season has been less than ideal, with Guardiola’s squad yet to taste victory. The absence of key players, due to summer tournaments, has left City understrength. However, this match serves as crucial preparation ahead of the Community Shield.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Man City

The eagerly anticipated clash will be broadcast on Chelsea TV and City+, with kick-off scheduled for 10.30pm BST. Fans can also stream the game live via these platforms, as well as through the Chelsea App.

Key Takeaways

As both sides gear up for the upcoming season, this friendly match offers a glimpse into their preparations. Chelsea seeks to establish a winning rhythm, while City aims to regain form and fitness.