Man City’s Striker Targeted by PSG and Atletico Madrid in €60m Transfer

Julian Alvarez Caught in Transfer Tug-of-War: PSG and Atletico Madrid Eye Man City Striker

PSG’s Formal Offer Signals Interest

Paris Saint-Germain have made a decisive move in the race to sign Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez. The French giants have reportedly tabled a formal bid for the Argentine striker, a key development in a transfer saga that has caught the attention of many. Alvarez’s time at the Etihad Stadium has been marked by limited playing opportunities, largely due to the presence of Erling Haaland. The lack of minutes under Pep Guardiola has led Alvarez to openly admit that he’s considering his options this summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Competitive Bid

In addition to PSG, Atletico Madrid are also in the mix, preparing to submit a competitive bid. According to Gaston Edul, the Spanish club’s offer is expected to be around €60m (£51.2m). While PSG’s bid may be financially superior, Atletico have a potential edge as Alvarez reportedly prefers the idea of living in Madrid over Paris. This preference could play a pivotal role in his final decision.

Futuro de Julián Álvarez:

Atlético de Madrid avanzó por él y va a presentar una oferta formal que va a rondar los 60 millones de euros. PSG acaba de hacerle una oferta formal a Manchester City. Es superior a la de Atlético Madrid tanto para el club como para él. Futuro no… pic.twitter.com/87kfg1iBo7 — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) August 3, 2024

Guardiola’s Remarks on Alvarez’s Situation

Pep Guardiola has remained tight-lipped about Alvarez’s future, especially in the wake of growing interest from top European clubs. When asked during a pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea, Guardiola stated, “No news. I don’t have any news.” He further emphasised the mental and physical toll of playing consistently in front of large crowds, saying, “Because playing every three days in front of 65, 70,000 people, or 50, 55,000 people, is so exhausting; for the responsibility to do well.”

What’s Next for Alvarez?

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether Alvarez will make a move away from Manchester City. The allure of joining PSG or Atletico Madrid offers him a fresh start and potentially more playing time. However, the young striker’s final decision will likely hinge on various factors, including financial terms and personal preferences.

At this stage, one thing is clear: both PSG and Atletico Madrid are eager to secure the services of Julian Alvarez, making this one of the most intriguing transfer sagas of the summer.