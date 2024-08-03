Nuno’s Bold Predictions for Nottingham Forest’s Premier League Season

Nottingham Forest’s Promising Pre-Season: Nuno Espirito Santo’s Perspective

Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his satisfaction with Nottingham Forest’s current state, both on and off the pitch, as they prepare for the new Premier League season. While pleased with the progress made in the transfer market and during pre-season, the head coach emphasises the importance of continued diligence in building a competitive squad.

New Signings and Squad Development

Nottingham Forest have been active in the transfer market, with Jota Silva becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer. The Portuguese winger joined from Vitoria Guimaraes for an initial €7 million (£6 million) but missed the recent 0-0 draw with Villarreal as he returned to Portugal for personal reasons. Silva is expected to join the squad next week.

Nuno Espirito Santo highlighted the benefits of early signings, stating, “It is beneficial that we have brought players in early. It was the right moment for us to do that. We have had the chance to work with them in Spain. The core of the squad is also important; the players who have stayed here can make us stronger.”

Progress in Pre-Season

The head coach praised the team’s pre-season performance, noting the valuable experience gained in their recent fixtures. Despite being satisfied with the team’s development, Nuno remains cautious about the need for further improvements and potential signings. “I think we are doing okay. We are not quite ready, but that is normal. We have one more match to go and a couple more weeks (of training). We are in a good place, but we are trying to build; trying to know each other better and to play the way we want to play,” he commented.

Potential Additions and Tactical Considerations

The acquisition of Silva follows several other notable signings, including attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United, versatile player Eric Moreira from St Pauli, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel from Corinthians, and defender Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina. Additionally, Maro Stamenic was signed from Red Star and immediately loaned out to Olympiacos.

Forest’s transfer activity is not over yet, as they continue to pursue further reinforcements. The club is reportedly targeting another winger, with Paraguay international Ramon Sosa from Talleres being a key target. Moreover, they are exploring options to strengthen the goalkeeping department, with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone among the candidates.

Nuno stressed the importance of careful planning in the transfer market, stating, “I think we still need (more signings). Not too many things, because it is always about trying to be clinical about what we bring in to improve what I think is already a good squad. Let’s take our time and make the right decisions.”

Final Preparations and Season Opener

Nottingham Forest’s preparations continue as they head towards their final pre-season fixture against Olympiacos in Athens. However, the trio of Omar Richards, Joe Worrall, and Emmanuel Dennis were absent against Villarreal and are unlikely to feature in the upcoming match. “We will see what the future is for these players,” said Nuno. “We will always be very careful with the decisions we make about the future of players.”

The anticipation builds as Forest look forward to their Premier League opener at home against Bournemouth on August 17. With a mix of new signings and established players, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aims to make a strong start to the campaign.