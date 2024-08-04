Pau Victor Double Secures Barcelona’s Pre-Season Victory Over Real Madrid

Pau Victor Shines in Pre-Season Clasico Amid Weather Woes

In an enthralling pre-season Clasico, Barcelona emerged victorious over Real Madrid with a 2-1 win, despite weather disruptions that threatened to mar the event. The match, held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, showcased the talents of young striker Pau Victor, who netted twice in a game delayed by over an hour due to lightning.

Weather Delays and Dramatic Resumptions

The highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona began under stormy skies. An electric atmosphere filled the stadium, but the weather played spoilsport early on. A sudden downpour accompanied by lightning forced officials to suspend play, leaving fans and players waiting anxiously. The delay lasted over an hour, but the energy remained palpable as both teams were eager to impress.

Pau Victor’s Emergence

Once play resumed, the young talents took centre stage. Among them, Real Madrid’s new signing Endrick made his first Clasico appearance. The young Brazilian showed flashes of brilliance, even bursting the ball with a powerful shot blocked by a Barcelona defender. However, it was Pau Victor who stole the show. Just before half-time, Robert Lewandowski’s miscontrol turned fortuitous as the ball landed perfectly for Victor to head home from five yards, giving Barcelona the lead.

Second Half Highlights

The second half began with a shortened break, but the intensity did not wane. Victor continued his impressive performance, scoring his second goal by sliding in to finish a precise cross from Alex Valle. Barcelona appeared to be cruising, but Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr’s introduction injected some much-needed vigour into their attack. Vinicius linked up well with Endrick, creating several near-misses that kept the Blaugrana defence on their toes.

A Late Real Madrid Rally

Real Madrid’s persistence paid off late in the game. Nico Paz narrowed the deficit with a thumping header, setting up a tense final few minutes. Despite the late pressure, Barcelona held firm, securing a well-earned victory in this pre-season showcase.

In the end, it was a memorable encounter, marked by the impressive display from Barcelona’s young stars and a resilient Real Madrid side. Pau Victor’s standout performance, highlighted by his two goals, will be a talking point as both teams continue their pre-season preparations. The thrilling match, despite the lengthy interruptions, offered a tantalising glimpse of what fans can expect in the upcoming season.