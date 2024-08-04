Analysing Man United’s USA Pre-Season Tour: Ten Hag, Zirkzee and More

Manchester United’s Pre-Season Tour: Insights and Reflections

Manchester United’s recent pre-season tour in the United States concluded with a 3-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool. Despite mixed results, including a win over Real Betis and a loss to Arsenal, Erik ten Hag remains focused on building a cohesive team. As the club prepares for the upcoming Premier League season, there are several key takeaways from their summer trip that could shape their future performances.

Erik ten Hag’s Emphasis on Team Unity

Despite the disappointing end to the tour, Erik ten Hag has maintained a positive outlook. Unlike the chaotic atmosphere during United’s 2018 tour, which saw public criticism from then-manager Jose Mourinho, Ten Hag has highlighted the unity within the squad. “The new executive structure is keen to build a squad capable of turning United into contenders again,” Ten Hag stated, emphasizing the collaborative effort to restore the club’s competitive edge.

The Dutch manager understands the pressure that comes with managing a club of United’s stature. Following an eighth-place finish last season, he knows that improvement is essential. With a key fixture against Manchester City in the Community Shield approaching, Ten Hag’s immediate focus will be on assessing the fitness of players returning from extended international duties at Euro 2024 and Copa America.

United’s Striker Conundrum

One of the most pressing issues Ten Hag faces is the striker position. The injury to Rasmus Hojlund during the match against Arsenal was a significant setback. Meanwhile, new signing Joshua Zirkzee has yet to join the main squad due to his involvement with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. As a result, Ten Hag has experimented with playing wingers like Jadon Sancho in a central role.

However, Sancho has struggled to make a convincing case as a central striker. Ten Hag has also ruled out using Marcus Rashford in this position, preferring him on the left flank. The manager may turn to Bruno Fernandes in a false nine role, especially as players like Mason Mount and Scott McTominay have impressed in the number 10 position. This fluid approach may offer short-term solutions, but a long-term strategy is crucial for United’s success.

Emerging Talent and Defensive Concerns

One positive from the tour was the emergence of young left-back Harry Amass. The 17-year-old impressed against top-tier opposition, including Liverpool’s Mo Salah. With Tyrell Malacia still recovering from a knee injury and Luke Shaw’s fitness uncertain, Amass could play a vital role in the upcoming season. Ten Hag has expressed his confidence in the youngster’s ability to step up when needed.

Despite these promising signs, the team still faces significant challenges. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who had a mixed debut season, showed moments of brilliance with his distribution skills. However, concerns remain over his handling errors, as evidenced by Liverpool’s third goal in their recent encounter. A consistent and stable defensive line will be crucial for Onana to showcase his full potential.

Transfer Strategy and Executive Decisions

The success of Manchester United’s season will not solely depend on the players but also on the decisions made by the club’s new executive structure. Key figures like Sir Dave Brailsford and Jason Wilcox will play a pivotal role in shaping the club’s transfer strategy. The management team faces the daunting task of rectifying past recruitment mistakes while operating within financial constraints.

The club’s transfer activities have already been impacted by a “tight” Profit and Sustainability situation. The need to offload players like Victor Lindelof and possibly Harry Maguire complicates potential acquisitions. The same goes for the right-back position, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be replaced by Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui. United’s new board members, backed by Ineos, must navigate these challenges carefully to avoid repeating past errors.

Manchester United’s pre-season tour has provided valuable insights into the current state of the squad and the challenges that lie ahead. Erik ten Hag’s emphasis on unity and adaptability will be crucial as the club aims to improve on last season’s performance. With key decisions to be made both on and off the pitch, the upcoming season promises to be a defining period for the Old Trafford faithful.