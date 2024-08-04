Crystal Palace May Have Already Found Their Mac Guehi Replacement; 22-year-old Bundesliga Defender Targeted

Crystal Palace Eye Maxence Lacroix as Marc Guehi’s Future Hangs in the Balance

As the summer transfer window heats up, Crystal Palace finds itself at the centre of intriguing transfer rumours. According to Football Transfers, the Eagles are rekindling their interest in Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix amid ongoing talks between Marc Guehi and Newcastle United. This potential shift in the Palace defence could have significant implications for the club’s future, particularly as they aim for European football next season.

A Rising Star: Maxence Lacroix

Maxence Lacroix, a 24-year-old centre-back currently playing for Wolfsburg, is on Palace’s radar as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi. Lacroix previously worked under head coach Oliver Glasner at Wolfsburg during the 2020/21 season, where he impressed with his defensive prowess and composure on the ball. Glasner, who brought Lacroix from Sochaux in Ligue 2, is reportedly eager to reunite with the Frenchman at Selhurst Park.

Lacroix’s time at Wolfsburg has been marked by solid performances, making him a sought-after talent in European football. With Guehi’s potential departure, Lacroix could fill a crucial role in Palace’s defence. The Frenchman’s ability to play on the right side of the centre-back pairing aligns with Palace’s need, especially if Guehi leaves for St. James’ Park.

Marc Guehi’s Future in Limbo

Marc Guehi, a standout performer for both Crystal Palace and the England national team, is the subject of keen interest from Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s side is in the market for a right-sided centre-back, and Guehi’s name has surfaced as a top target. Valued at £60 million by Palace, the defender has two years left on his contract, making this summer a critical juncture for both player and club.

Guehi’s impressive campaign at Euro 2024 has only increased his stock, making him a desirable acquisition for clubs looking to bolster their defensive line. Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi indicates a serious intention to strengthen their squad, but Palace will not let their star defender leave without securing a capable replacement.

Adam Wharton: Palace’s Future Midfield Maestro

Another key figure in Palace’s transfer saga is Adam Wharton, who joined the club from Blackburn Rovers in January. The 20-year-old midfielder has quickly become an essential part of the squad, with Palace valuing him at a staggering £100 million. This valuation reflects the club’s belief in Wharton’s potential, viewing him as a talent potentially greater than Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, both of whom commanded substantial fees in their recent transfers.

Wharton’s contract runs until 2029, and the player is reportedly content at Selhurst Park, enjoying regular game time. His development will be crucial as Palace aims to secure a European spot next season, a goal that seems increasingly attainable with the right squad additions.

Aiming for Europe: Palace’s Ambitions

Crystal Palace’s aspirations extend beyond just retaining key players and making shrewd signings. The club is determined to break into the European scene, a feat that requires consistent performances and a well-rounded squad. The potential acquisition of Maxence Lacroix, alongside the rising star of Adam Wharton, positions Palace as a team with a blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

As the transfer window progresses, the club’s moves will be closely watched. The departure of Marc Guehi, if it occurs, would be a significant loss, but securing Lacroix could mitigate that impact. Meanwhile, nurturing talents like Wharton and integrating them into the first team will be crucial for long-term success.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Maxence Lacroix’s Performance Data: A Comprehensive Overview

Maxence Lacroix, a standout centre-back for Wolfsburg, has caught the eye of many with his impressive stats. According to data sourced from Fbref, the French defender has delivered noteworthy performances across multiple metrics over the past 365 days. His ability to influence both defensive and attacking phases is evident in the performance data, making him a well-rounded asset.

Defensive Prowess

Lacroix’s defensive stats are particularly striking. He ranks in the 82nd percentile for the percentage of dribblers tackled, highlighting his effectiveness in one-on-one situations. His performance in aerial duels, with a 33% win rate, is an area for potential improvement, yet his proficiency in clearances (73rd percentile) and blocks (54th percentile) underscores his reliability at the back. Additionally, his 59th percentile ranking for combined tackles and interceptions showcases his overall defensive awareness and positioning.

Contributions to Possession

In terms of possession, Lacroix shows a mixed profile. His pass completion rate sits at a respectable 68%, indicating a solid level of composure under pressure. However, his progressive passes and carries are less frequent, reflected by his lower percentiles (42nd and 39th, respectively). This suggests that while Lacroix is capable of maintaining possession, he tends not to venture forward or initiate play from the back as frequently as other centre-backs.

Attacking Output

Lacroix’s attacking output is a surprising element of his game. Ranking in the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals, he poses a significant threat from set-pieces or during offensive plays. His expected assisted goals (xAG) and non-penalty expected goals (npxG) are also notable, indicating an offensive prowess rarely seen in a centre-back.

Overall, Lacroix’s performance data paints a picture of a robust, multi-faceted defender. While there are areas for growth, particularly in possession and aerial duels, his defensive and occasional attacking contributions make him a valuable player.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Crystal Palace fans have every reason to be excited about the potential developments this summer. The interest in Maxence Lacroix indicates the club’s proactive approach to squad building, ensuring that any departure is met with a quality replacement. Lacroix’s past working relationship with Glasner adds a layer of confidence to this potential signing, suggesting a smooth integration into the squad.

The buzz around Adam Wharton is also noteworthy. Palace’s high valuation of the midfielder shows their belief in his capabilities, and his growth will be pivotal as the club pushes for a top-half finish or even a European spot. The comparisons to Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are lofty, but if Wharton continues his trajectory, he could indeed become one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders.

As for Marc Guehi, while his departure would be a blow, it’s a testament to Palace’s scouting and development system that they can command such a fee. Whether he stays or goes, the club’s fans can be assured that the management has a plan to maintain or even improve the squad’s quality.

Crystal Palace’s ambitions for the upcoming season are clear: to compete at the highest level and make a statement in the Premier League. The potential signings and the development of current players will be crucial in achieving these goals. Palace supporters have plenty to look forward to, and the excitement is palpable as the new season approaches.