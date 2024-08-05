Report: The Rise of Manchester City in the U.S. – A New Era of Global Fandom

Manchester City’s Growing Presence in the United States: A New Era of Global Fandom

As Pep Guardiola sat in the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York, he couldn’t help but express pride in seeing the sea of blue shirts. “We are glad to see a lot of blue shirts,” he remarked to The Athletic. “When we started seven or eight years ago, there was not much, and now because of how these players have behaved in the past, it’s really nice to come to the stadiums and see a lot of blue shirts, it’s a lot of pride.” This statement encapsulates the remarkable growth of Manchester City’s presence in America, a phenomenon that has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

The Surge of Sky Blue in NYC

In the hours leading up to Manchester City’s game against AC Milan last weekend, The Athletic reported that New York City was awash with the unmistakable sky blue of City jerseys. From groups of friends to entire families, the ‘Haaland 9’ shirts seemed to outnumber even the city’s iconic yellow taxis. This overwhelming presence reflects a significant cultural shift; traditional symbols are being replaced by new global icons. According to Nielsen, a renowned sports analytics company, City boasts 32 million followers in the United States alone. Last season, their live match audience grew by 10%, and official supporters club memberships soared by 27%. Since the 2021-22 season, the club’s official memberships have skyrocketed by 303%.

This data underscores a critical opportunity: one in three U.S. fans have yet to pledge their allegiance to a specific team. Manchester City, leveraging their on-pitch success and off-field accessibility, is positioning itself as a top contender for these undecided fans. As Jimmy, a New York-based City fan, observed, “There were so many blue shirts in the stands… Far more here than when I saw City against Liverpool in New Jersey in 2018 — it was a sea of red. Winning six titles, four in a row, along with a treble and signing Erling Haaland will do that.”

Guardiola’s Mixed Feelings About U.S. Tours

Despite the growing enthusiasm, Guardiola’s feelings about these tours are complex. While acknowledging the importance of brand-building, he often hints at a preference for staying closer to home. Last summer’s tour of Japan and South Korea, for example, was a commercial success, generating $20 million. Yet, it also came with its challenges, including the cancellation of training sessions due to extreme heat. Guardiola has come to accept that these tours are a necessary part of modern football, even if they aren’t ideal for player preparation. As he pointed out, “The clubs have to travel to make our brand known around the world, to let other continents and places see our players, and we have to adapt.”

Despite his reservations, Guardiola seems to have a soft spot for the United States, particularly New York City, where he spent a sabbatical after leaving Barcelona in 2012. His affinity for the city was evident when he participated in a photoshoot in Times Square, a rare moment of levity amidst the rigorous tour schedule.

The Business of Building a Global Brand

Manchester City’s American tour was meticulously planned to maximise fan engagement and brand exposure. From hosting training sessions attended by thousands to meet-and-greets with star players like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, the club ensured a memorable experience for fans. Notably, the club’s efforts to bring players closer to overseas fans have sparked some controversy. Some local supporters feel that overseas fans receive better access to the team than those who regularly attend matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Nonetheless, City’s marketing machine shows no signs of slowing down. The club launched a pop-up store next to the Rockefeller Centre and organized various fan events, including a block party at the Puma store where Guardiola and Haaland made appearances. The club also announced a partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), further expanding their brand’s reach. As part of this collaboration, players like Kalvin Phillips and Rico Lewis even tried their hand at wrestling moves during a visit to a WWE performance centre in Orlando.

The Future of City in America

With City’s four-match tour in the U.S., including games against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea, the club made a strong impression. While not every match was a sell-out, the overall response was overwhelmingly positive. In New York, the match against AC Milan attracted 46,122 spectators, despite complaints about ticket prices. The Orlando match against Barcelona was a resounding success, setting a new revenue record for the stadium.

City’s commitment to expanding their American fanbase is evident in their ongoing efforts. The club plans to return next summer for the expanded Club World Cup, offering fans the chance to see top European teams compete in various U.S. cities. This commitment to engaging with American fans extends beyond the pitch; City continues to invest in local communities, visiting hospitals and participating in local events.

Our View – EPL Index

As excited football fans, we at EPL Index can’t help but feel enthusiastic about Manchester City’s growing presence in the United States. The club’s strategic approach to building a global brand is commendable. The data suggests that Manchester City is becoming a household name in America, and their efforts to connect with fans are paying off. However, there is a tinge of concern among traditional fans who feel the club’s focus on international markets might dilute the experience for local supporters.

While some may argue that these tours are purely commercial, they also serve to grow the sport in new markets. As City continues to expand its global footprint, the challenge will be maintaining a balance between brand-building and staying true to the core values that have made the club successful. In the end, Manchester City’s American adventure is a testament to the global appeal of football and the club’s ambition to be at the forefront of this new era.