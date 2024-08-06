Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Pre-Season Showdown and How to Watch

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Pre-Season Finale in the United States

A Summer Showdown

As Chelsea’s pre-season tour across the United States culminates tonight, fans eagerly anticipate a clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid. Both teams have yet to showcase their full potential, with Real Madrid suffering defeats to AC Milan and Barcelona, waiting for key players like Jude Bellingham to return.

Chelsea’s Struggles Under New Leadership

Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, faces similar challenges. The Blues were outplayed by Manchester City in their last outing, highlighting the teething issues in adjusting to Maresca’s tactics.

Late-Night Kick-Off for UK Fans

Unlike previous friendlies, tonight’s match won’t air on Chelsea’s media channel. UK fans should prepare for a late-night experience, with the game kicking off at 12am BST, carrying on into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

How to Watch the Game

For those looking to catch the action, the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Fans can also stream the game via the Premier Sports app and website, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this exciting encounter.

