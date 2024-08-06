Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Preview, Team News, and How to Watch

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Pre-Season Showdown

Arsenal are set to host Bayer Leverkusen in a thrilling pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium this week. This marks the first of two home games for the Gunners as they gear up for the new campaign. The German champions arrive in London unbeaten in the Bundesliga for the 2023-24 season, contrasting with Arsenal’s continued quest for their first Premier League title in two decades.

Arsenal’s Pre-Season Form

Mikel Arteta’s squad has seen a mixed bag of results during their summer tour in the United States, where they recorded a win, a draw, and a loss against various English clubs. The friendly against Leverkusen offers another opportunity to fine-tune the team’s strategies ahead of the new season. Following this encounter, Arsenal will face Lyon in the traditional Emirates Cup, a curtain-raiser that signals the start of another exciting campaign.

Team News and Key Players

Arteta will have to decide on whether to field new signing Riccardo Calafiori for his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt. The Italian defender recently joined his teammates for training and could be a valuable addition to the squad. Key players like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, and David Raya have all resumed their pre-season activities and might feature in this game.

On the Leverkusen side, midfielder Exequiel Palacios will miss out due to a knee surgery that will keep him sidelined for four weeks. However, new recruit Martin Terrier, a £17 million acquisition from Rennes, scored in their recent draw at Lens and could be a threat. Other new faces, such as Aleix Garcia and Jeanuel Belocian, also made their debuts in that match. Fans will be keen to see if Alejandro Grimaldo returns to action after his post-Euro 2024 break.

Match Details and How to Watch

The friendly between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for a 6 pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The match will take place at the iconic Emirates Stadium in north London. Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Arsenal TV, while online streaming is available through the official club app and website.

