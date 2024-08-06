Goldbridge: Ugarte Deal Collapse and McTominay’s Uncertain Future

Manchester United’s Transfer Conundrum: Ugarte Deal Off, What’s Next?

In the latest episode of The United Stand, Mark Goldbridge and his panel delved into the complexities surrounding Manchester United’s recent transfer dealings, focusing on the failed pursuit of Manuel Ugarte. The episode, aired on August 5, 2024, highlighted the frustrations and uncertainties faced by the club and its fans.

Ugarte Saga: A Missed Opportunity

Mark Goldbridge, the host, opened the discussion with a deep dive into the failed transfer of Manuel Ugarte. “We’ve been on this deal for five weeks,” he lamented, pointing out the protracted nature of the negotiations. The midfield dynamo from PSG had been a target for Manchester United, but as Goldbridge emphasised, “The price was set at €60 million five weeks ago.” Despite this, the deal fell through, leaving the club in a precarious position.

The frustration was palpable among the panelists. One contributor, identified as Lewis, bluntly stated, “De Jong is on nearly 750,000 a week; it’s never going to happen.” The high wage demands and the complexities of negotiations with PSG seemed insurmountable, leading to a consensus that the club had wasted valuable time chasing an unattainable target.

Scott McTominay’s Uncertain Future

Another key topic was the future of Scott McTominay. Goldbridge noted that despite rumors of a move, “The bookmakers’ odds are for Scott McTominay staying at Manchester United.” This revelation came amidst speculation that the club needed to offload players to fund new signings. However, as Goldbridge pointed out, “If McTominay won’t leave, we’ve got no money to buy Ugarte.” The situation highlighted the financial constraints that have hampered United’s transfer activities.

The Alternatives: Amrabat, Rabiot, and Beyond

With Ugarte out of the picture, the discussion turned to potential alternatives. Goldbridge and the panel explored several names, including Sofyan Amrabat and Adrien Rabiot. However, the reception was lukewarm at best. Goldbridge expressed concern, saying, “I’d certainly be disappointed if we get Rabiot and Amrabat because numbers-wise, it ain’t what we wanted.”

The conversation also touched on other potential targets, such as Zubimendi and Edison from Atalanta. However, as one fan, Kieran, commented, “The club always penny-pinching when they don’t need to,” highlighting the frustration over United’s cautious approach in the transfer market.

The Role of George Mendes and Inos

Goldbridge also shed light on the significant influence of agent George Mendes in the club’s dealings. Mendes, who had a hand in bringing Leny Yoro to United, was described as “absolutely key in this deal” regarding Ugarte. The involvement of Mendes underscores the intricate web of relationships and negotiations that often complicate transfers.

The discussion also raised questions about the role of INEOS, United’s new part-owners. Goldbridge speculated that the Ugarte situation might be a smokescreen, hinting at potential financial constraints. “Is it a bit of a coincidence that on the day that the McTominay deal falls through, United walk away from Ugarte?” he mused.

Conclusion: Uncertainty Looms

As the episode concluded, the uncertainty surrounding United’s transfer strategy remained unresolved. Goldbridge summed up the sentiment, saying, “We’ve not had many opportunities to do that, but when David Ornstein drops this, we’re out.” The lack of clarity on the club’s next moves left fans anxious and eager for updates.

In summary, the latest episode of The United Stand highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Manchester United in the transfer market. The failed pursuit of Ugarte, the uncertain future of McTominay, and the cautious approach of INEOS all point to a summer of uncertainty for the club. As the transfer window draws to a close, fans will be watching closely to see how United navigates these turbulent waters.