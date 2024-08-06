Emmanuel Petit: Ugarte Not Right for Man Utd?

Manchester United’s Midfield Conundrum: Is Manuel Ugarte the Answer?

Analysing Ugarte’s Fit Under Ten Hag’s Strategy

When it comes to strengthening the midfield, Manchester United’s strategy under Erik ten Hag has been a subject of extensive debate. A recent insight from Emmanuel Petit, shared by Gambling Zone, casts a detailed look at PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and whether he fits into the Red Devils’ game plan. “I like Manuel Ugarte but I think he’s limited,” Petit points out, questioning Ugarte’s compatibility with Ten Hag’s philosophy which prioritises technical ability and ball-handling skills over mere physicality.

Ugarte’s Challenges at PSG: A Cautionary Tale

Petit’s critique of Ugarte centres on his technical limitations in a high-demand role at PSG. Despite Ugarte’s energy and fighting spirit on the pitch, “Luis Enrique realised that he couldn’t play the way he wanted him to and he was on the bench for the rest of the season,” reveals Petit. This situation at PSG serves as a potent reminder that not all energetic players fit all tactical setups, particularly one as demanding as Ten Hag’s, which requires players to be comfortable with the ball and capable of breaking the first line of defense.

Ugarte’s Resilience and Physicality: Potential Upsides

On a positive note, Ugarte’s physical robustness and durability are points in his favour. “He is a player that is physically very strong. He never gets injured, and he would bring a lot of energy to the United midfield,” Petit comments. If Ten Hag’s strategy evolves to emphasize a blend of vigor and tenacity, Ugarte could indeed add value to Manchester United’s midfield dynamics, complementing the likes of Casemiro who, as Petit notes, has struggled with the pace of the English game.

Market Dynamics and Financial Considerations

The financial aspect of acquiring Ugarte—who PSG values at between 60-70 million euros—is significant. Petit bluntly assesses, “There are much better midfielders on the market at that price.” This statement underscores the need for Manchester United to weigh their options carefully, considering both skillset and financial investment, to ensure they get the best possible return on their expenditure.

Final Thoughts: Suitability and Strategy

While Manuel Ugarte possesses commendable qualities such as resilience and energy, the technical demands of Erik ten Hag’s midfield strategy at Manchester United may expose his limitations. As the club continues to build a team capable of competing at the highest levels, the key will be to align their tactical desires with the players’ capabilities, ensuring each acquisition is not just a fit on paper but also on the pitch.