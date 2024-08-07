Fabrizio Confirm: Barcelona ‘Reach Agreement’ to Sign £60m Man City Linked Star

Barcelona Secure Deal for Dani Olmo – Romano Confirms

Barcelona have successfully reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Dani Olmo, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Following a missed opportunity to secure top target Nico Williams, Barcelona swiftly turned their attention to Olmo, a former La Masia graduate who has long been on their radar.

Olmo’s Standout Performance at Euro 2024

Dani Olmo’s star rose significantly during Euro 2024, where he made a notable impact for Spain after replacing the injured Pedri. His performances only heightened the anticipation around his future, especially with the expiration of his €60 million release clause on July 20. Despite the clause’s expiration, RB Leipzig maintained a stance of not obstructing Olmo’s departure, particularly if he expressed a desire to move on.

The German club’s willingness to negotiate was further bolstered by their successful re-signing of Xavi Simons for another season, giving them a valuable asset and some flexibility in the market. This situation set the stage for Barcelona to pursue Olmo with renewed vigour.

Negotiation Tactics: Deco’s Role

Barcelona’s pursuit of Olmo was not without its challenges. Leipzig initially rejected an opening bid, prompting Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, to take decisive action. Deco personally travelled to Germany, demonstrating Barcelona’s serious intent to secure the Spanish midfielder. His efforts culminated in a lengthy meeting, where both clubs reached a consensus on the transfer terms.

According to Romano, Barcelona agreed to pay €55 million upfront, with an additional €7 million in potential add-ons, bringing the total package to €62 million. This agreement aligns closely with the value of Olmo’s previous release clause, underscoring Leipzig’s firm negotiating stance.

🚨🔵🔴 EXCL: Dani Olmo to Barça, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after key mission in Leipzig for Barça director Deco. €55m guaranteed package plus €7m in add-ons, main part difficult to reach. Olmo agreed on six year deal valid until June 2030 and he wanted Barça move. pic.twitter.com/Y3aZHyf9iF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

Olmo’s Return to Barcelona: A Long-Awaited Reunion

For Olmo, the move to Barcelona marks a significant chapter in his career. The midfielder, who left Barcelona’s academy at a young age, had always harboured ambitions of returning to the club. His departure years ago was motivated by a lack of clear progression to the first team, a situation that has now changed.

With a six-year contract in place, running until 2030, Olmo is set to reintegrate into a Barcelona side that has undergone considerable transformation. His desire to include a release clause in his previous contract with Leipzig was indicative of his long-term intentions. Now, as he prepares to don the Barcelona shirt once more, he stands on the brink of fulfilling his long-standing ambition.

Barcelona’s acquisition of Dani Olmo is a strategic move that not only reunites the club with a former academy player but also bolsters their squad with a versatile and talented midfielder. The negotiations, led by Deco, highlight Barcelona’s determination to reinforce their ranks ahead of the new season. As Olmo prepares to rejoin his boyhood club, Barcelona fans eagerly anticipate the impact he will bring to the team.