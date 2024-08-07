Joshua Zirkzee Inherits Iconic Man United Number

Man United’s New Number 11: Joshua Zirkzee Takes the Reins

Joshua Zirkzee Steps into Iconic Jersey

In a recent development at Old Trafford, Manchester United have unveiled their new number 11, Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward, previously with Bologna, has been handed the iconic shirt as Rasmus Hojlund departs from this number. The switch comes after Zirkzee’s £36.5m move in mid-July, a transfer sparked by his stellar performance in Serie A, which saw his former team clinch a surprise Champions League spot.

Ready to seize his moment. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 6, 2024

From Serie A to Premier League

Zirkzee’s journey from Bologna to Manchester United is not just a change of clubs but also a significant career milestone. Having donned the numbers 9 and 11 at Bologna, Zirkzee was open to his shirt assignment at United. The vacancy arose as Hojlund, last season’s number 11, opted for the number 9 following Anthony Martial’s exit. This number shuffle reflects not only the tactical but also the sentimental values attached to shirt numbers in football.

Legacy of United’s Number 11

The number 11 shirt at Manchester United carries a rich legacy, adorned by legends such as Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best, and Denis Law, and more consistently by Ryan Giggs from the early 1990s until his retirement in 2014. While Giggs immortalised the number 11, successors like Adnan Januzaj and Anthony Martial have had varied fortunes with it. Now, Zirkzee is set to weave his thread into this storied tapestry.

Zirkzee’s Upcoming Debut and Expectations

Despite missing United’s summer tour due to his commitments at Euro 2024, where he reached the semi-finals with the Netherlands, Zirkzee is gearing up for an impactful debut potentially at the FA Community Shield against Manchester City. With Hojlund recovering from a preseason injury, Zirkzee might find himself spearheading United’s attack sooner than expected. His early performances will be crucial as United aims to blend his skills into their dynamic forward line.