Zinchenko’s Arsenal Shirt Number Gets a Personal Twist

In a significant change to his Arsenal kit, Oleksandr Zinchenko has announced he will don the number 17 jersey for the upcoming season. This switch comes after the departure of Cedric Soares, freeing up Zinchenko’s preferred shirt number and marking a new chapter for the Ukrainian international at the club.

💬 “The number 17 is a very special number to me. It’s why I wear it for my country.” Zinchenko makes the change from 35 to 17 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2024

Zinchenko’s Nostalgic Choice

Zinchenko’s affinity for the number 17 is deeply rooted in his footballing journey. From his early days as an aspiring player to representing Ukraine on the international stage, the number has been a constant. At Arsenal, he initially wore the number 35, a holdover from his tenure at Manchester City. However, with the number 17 becoming available following Soares’ exit this summer, Zinchenko seized the opportunity to revert to his number of choice.

Speaking to club media, Zinchenko expressed his sentimental connection to the number. “It was the number I wore as a young player, and I’ve always requested to wear 17 when playing for my country,” he noted. The club’s support in this personal preference highlights a mutual respect and accommodation for player identities and histories.

Impact on Fans and Merchandise

Arsenal has taken steps to accommodate fans who have purchased Zinchenko’s number 35 jersey for the current season. In a considerate gesture, the club is offering an exchange for jerseys with the new number, ensuring that fans can stay up to date with their support without additional expense. This move reflects the club’s dedication to its fanbase, acknowledging their role in the club’s vibrant culture.

Historical Context of the Number 17 at Arsenal

The number 17 shirt at Arsenal does not carry a long tradition of iconic associations, yet it has been worn by several noteworthy players through the decades. Starting with John Jensen in 1992, the jersey has seen a variety of talents, including Emmanuel Petit, Edu Gaspar, and Alexis Sanchez. Each player brought their own flair and contributions to the team, enriching the shirt’s history within the club.

Zinchenko’s adoption of the number 17 is not just a personal preference but also an opportunity to add his name to this list of respected players. His tenure at Arsenal, combined with his international experience, positions him to make significant impacts both on and off the pitch.

A New Season Ahead

As Arsenal gears up for the new season, Zinchenko’s shirt change symbolises more than a mere numerical adjustment. It represents a fresh start and a deeper integration into the Arsenal family, reinforced by his expressed desire to don a number that resonates with him personally. This adjustment might seem small, but for Zinchenko, it is a poignant reminder of his roots and aspirations.