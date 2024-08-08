Report: Transfer Talk Hots Up At Spurs – Solanke In, Richarlison Out

Tottenham’s Pursuit of Dominic Solanke: A Transfer Analysis

This is one that everyone should be keeping a really close eye on. Tottenham Hotspur are setting their sights on Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, a move that could reshape their attacking options ahead of the new season. With Richarlison potentially on his way to Saudi Arabia, Solanke’s transfer could be pivotal for Spurs. Let’s delve into the details, stats, and implications of this potential transfer.

What’s Been Said

According to The Times, Tottenham are “confident of signing £65m Dominic Solanke” as they aim to bolster their forward line. Gary Jacob reports that Solanke, who enjoyed a stellar season with Bournemouth scoring 19 league goals, has a £65 million release clause. The North London club sees him as a vital addition to their squad, especially with Richarlison’s future hanging in the balance. The Brazilian forward, Richarlison, is reportedly attracting interest from Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, a move that could finance Solanke’s transfer to Spurs. Jacob highlights, “Tottenham, who begin their campaign away to Leicester City a week on Monday, would break their transfer record if they met Solanke’s £65million release clause.”

The Key Stats

Dominic Solanke, aged 26, has been a standout performer for Bournemouth. His 2023-24 season stats reflect his significant contribution:

– Appearances: 38 (Premier League)

– Minutes: 3,325

– Goals: 19

– Assists: 3

– Position: Centre-Forward

– International Appearances: 1 cap for England

These metrics indicate Solanke’s reliability and consistency, marking him as a potent offensive threat. His overall game is complemented by his ability to assist, making him a versatile asset in the attacking third.

Compare Him To Richarlison

When comparing Solanke to Tottenham’s Richarlison, the statistics provide a clear perspective. According to FBref:

– Solanke’s xG (Expected Goals):19.6

– Non-Penalty xG: 17.2

– Goals: 19

– Assists: 3

In contrast, Richarlison’s numbers from his time at Tottenham:

– xG: 9.6

– Non-Penalty xG: 9.6

– Goals: 4

– Assists: 1

Solanke has been close to his xG, scoring 19 goals against an xG of 19.6, but he has also shown a higher goal conversion rate than Richarlison, who underperformed his xG by scoring only 4 goals with an xG of 9.6. Furthermore, Solanke’s touches in the box and shooting accuracy stand out, making him a more efficient finisher compared to Richarlison. All the metrics are positive.

Likelihood and Fee

Transfermarkt values Dominic Solanke at €40 million, but his release clause stands at £65 million, as reported by The Times. Solanke’s current contract with Bournemouth runs until June 30, 2027, giving Bournemouth the real power in negotiations. However, with a fixed release clause, Tottenham can secure his services if they meet the asking price, so it’ll be interesting how this one actually plays out.

Richarlison, on the other hand, was signed for about £60 million from Everton two years ago. His potential move to Saudi Arabia could recoup much of the funds needed for Solanke’s acquisition. With three years left on his contract, Richarlison’s departure seems plausible, especially if he acknowledges that his future under Ange Postecoglou might be limited. We’re expecting both of these to happen.