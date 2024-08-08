Report: Liverpool Midfield Target Skips Training To Force Transfer

Koopmeiners Misses Training Amid Transfer Speculation

Midfielder’s Absence Sparks Transfer Talk

Atalanta’s Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has missed training sessions in an apparent bid to force a transfer, as revealed by his coach Gian Piero Gasperini. This development comes amidst intense rumours linking Koopmeiners with a £45 million move away from the Serie A club.

Juventus Leading the Race

Despite Liverpool’s strong interest, it is Juventus who are reportedly in pole position to sign the Dutch international. Gasperini expressed his frustration, stating that Koopmeiners has already agreed to terms with Juventus, leaving Atalanta feeling “blackmailed.”

“The situation with him was going very well until last week, then the player decided to go to Juventus,” Gasperini told L’Eco di Bergamo. “He already has an agreement, he feels stressed and has decided not to play or train with us anymore.”

Atalanta’s Firm Stance

Atalanta have taken a firm stance against Koopmeiners’ decision to skip training. Gasperini highlighted the impact of this situation on the team’s preparation for the new season.

“With this attitude he cannot be useful to the team, nor to his teammates. The club therefore has taken a very firm line, because we feel blackmailed by this situation. It’s different from the other times in which Atalanta has sold valuable players to bigger teams,” Gasperini added.

“I’m already ready [for the new season], on the starting blocks, and I wouldn’t want to have to drag along those who are still celebrating last season. We are now in a much more difficult situation than we could have foreseen.”

Liverpool’s Transfer Pursuit

Liverpool, also in the market for a new midfielder, are reportedly interested in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Koopmeiners’ potential move to Juventus leaves Liverpool exploring alternative options as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.