Match Report: Arsenal Overpower Leverkusen with a Stunning 4-1 Victory

Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Gunners Dominate in Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal’s Commanding Victory

Arsenal sent a powerful message with a resounding 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their penultimate pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium. The match marked the Gunners’ return to home soil following their summer tour of the USA, and they did not disappoint their fans with a stunning display of football.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard struck early to give Arsenal a commanding lead, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz adding to the tally. The German champions, who almost went unbeaten last season under Xabi Alonso, were left reeling from the Gunners’ relentless attack.

Early Blitz at the Emirates

Arsenal, despite missing new signing Riccardo Calafiori, started with intensity and purpose. Zinchenko opened the scoring inside eight minutes, finishing off a sharp attacking move he initiated. The Ukrainian released Havertz down the left, and after a clever leave from captain Martin Odegaard, Zinchenko arrowed a low strike into the bottom corner.

Minutes later, Leverkusen’s attempt to play out from the back went horribly wrong. Trossard capitalised on a defensive error, and a quick combination between Odegaard, Jesus, and Havertz allowed the Belgian to slot home, doubling Arsenal’s advantage.

Trossard continued to be a thorn in Leverkusen’s side, forcing goalkeeper Matej Kovar into a diving save with a long-range effort. Odegaard also saw two attempts blocked as Arsenal maintained their pressure. The third goal came from Jesus, who intercepted a poor Leverkusen throw-in, charged forward, and scored with the help of a touch from Kovar, the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

Leverkusen’s Struggles

Leverkusen, clearly behind in their pre-season preparations, struggled to match Arsenal’s pace and quality. Their first half was characterised by a lack of energy and organisation, with only a few promising runs from Jeremie Frimpong and a blocked shot from Odilon Kossounou.

David Raya was called into action for Arsenal just before the break, but Leverkusen’s efforts were largely ineffective.

Second Half Changes and Further Goals

Arteta made several substitutions at half-time, bringing on Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jakub Kiwior, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Rice and Saka were making their first pre-season appearances following their extended breaks after Euro 2024.

Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella had a chance early in the second half but volleyed off target. The German side survived a penalty appeal when Havertz tangled with Jonathan Tah. However, Havertz soon made it four for Arsenal after Aleix Garcia failed to clear a dangerous cross from the impressive Ethan Nwaneri.

Consolation for Leverkusen

Leverkusen managed a consolation goal 15 minutes from time. Tella set up Czech forward Adam Hlozek, who finished cleverly past Raya. Despite this, the German champions never looked likely to stage a comeback, remaining a shadow of the side that nearly went unbeaten last season. They now turn their focus to a final friendly against Real Betis and the German Super Cup clash with Stuttgart.

Looking Ahead for Arsenal

For Arsenal, only Lyon remains in the Emirates Cup this weekend before they kick off the new Premier League season at home against Wolves on August 17. Mikel Arteta will be pleased with his side’s pre-season form, as they look ready to challenge for honours in the upcoming campaign.