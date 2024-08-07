Match Preview: Arsenal Return to The Emirates to Face Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Catch the Action Live!

Heavyweight Friendly: Arsenal Hosts Bayer Leverkusen

Tonight The Emirates Stadium will come alive as Arsenal welcome the formidable Bayer Leverkusen for a thrilling pre-season friendly. Fresh from their U.S. tour, the Gunners are set to test their mettle against the German champions in what promises to be a spectacular clash.

Tactical Showcase: Arteta vs Alonso

Under the bright lights of the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s squad faces a stern challenge from Xabi Alonso’s talented team. This encounter is more than just a warm-up; it’s a strategic battle that offers a glimpse into the tactical preparations as both teams gear up for their respective campaigns.

Viewing Details: Live Coverage Information

For fans eager to follow every moment, the game kicks off at 6pm BST, with live coverage starting an hour earlier on Arsenal TV. Ensure you’re ready to tune in and not miss a beat of this exciting friendly.

Online Streaming Access

Can’t make it to the TV? No worries. Arsenal supporters can stream the match live through the official club app and website, making it easy to keep up with the action from anywhere.

Tonight’s match represents a critical step for Arsenal as they edge closer to the upcoming Premier League season. Leverkusen’s visit marks a significant uptick in the quality of opposition, setting the stage for what is expected to be a compelling encounter.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.