Match Report: Rangers Keep Champions League Hopes Alive With Late Equaliser

Rangers Secure Crucial Draw Against Dynamo Kyiv with Last-Minute Equaliser

Dramatic Finish Keeps Champions League Dream Alive

In a match filled with tension and drama, Cyriel Dessers’ 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a crucial first-leg draw for Rangers against Dynamo Kyiv in their quest to reach the Champions League. Amidst the mounting criticisms surrounding the start of their season, Philippe Clement’s men faced a stern challenge from Andriy Yarmolenko’s first-half strike.

Rangers, who recently experienced a goalless draw against Heart of Midlothian, found themselves battling familiar issues of missed opportunities and defensive vulnerabilities. However, Dessers’ close-range finish in the dying moments of the game, played at the Lublin Arena due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, secured a potentially invaluable result in Poland.

Hampden Awaits for the Decisive Second Leg

The return leg, set for next Tuesday at Hampden Park and broadcast live on BBC Scotland, will see neither team play in their own stadium due to delayed construction work at Ibrox. The victor of this tie will advance to face either RB Salzburg or FC Twente, with the Austrians holding a slender 2-1 lead heading into their second leg in the Netherlands.

Dessers Emerges as the Hero

Despite a challenging start to the season, only one new summer signing, Connor Barron, was featured in the Rangers’ starting lineup. This reflects the gradual squad overhaul that manager Clement has been advocating for. Uninspiring pre-season performances, combined with the draw against Hearts and the temporary move to Hampden, have caused unrest among the supporters.

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson highlighted the low morale, stating he had “never seen the fans as low”. Yet, Dessers’ late goal brought a wave of joy to the small group of travelling fans, capping off a tense evening.

The Nigerian striker had earlier seen his glancing header brilliantly saved by Dynamo’s goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan. Bushchan, who had a relatively quiet night, was beaten by Dessers’ precise finish from Vaclav Cerny’s cross, marking a significant moment in the tie.

A Game of Missed Chances and Defensive Lapses

Rangers had their fair share of opportunities, with Ross McCausland hitting the post in the first half, moments after Vladyslav Vanat’s disallowed goal for offside. The impressive Vanat then set up Yarmolenko’s opener following a lapse in possession by Ridvan Yilmaz.

Despite being prone to losing possession and being penetrated too easily at times, Rangers’ relentless work ethic forced Dynamo into errors. Clement’s side looked like they would leave Poland without reward until Cerny, a recent signing, showcased his quality off the bench, delivering the assist for Dessers’ goal.

Reactions from the Managers and Players

Reflecting on the match, Rangers manager Philippe Clement expressed satisfaction with his team’s perseverance. “We had six shots on target, they had three. We kept on pushing until the end to get the result and I’m happy about that because we want this mentality to work until the last second, to keep on going and believing,” he said. “We have several new players now, young players, and they did it. Vaclav [Cerny] had an important assist. Cyriel [Dessers] also kept pushing to get the goal.”

Cyriel Dessers, speaking about his dramatic equaliser, said: “As a striker you have to believe, even if it is an impossible ball or you don’t think it will fall [to you]. I knew it was the last ball into the box in the game and that was the case. I was happy to be on the end of it. I don’t have to answer people, I’m just doing my job for the team, for the manager, and for myself. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Looking Ahead

Rangers now look forward to the decisive second leg at Hampden Park, carrying with them the belief and momentum from Dessers’ last-minute heroics. The team will need to maintain their determination and improve their execution to secure a spot in the Champions League and continue their European adventure.