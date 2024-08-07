Report: Brentford Ready to Pay £7m to Sign Former Premier League Defender

Brentford Make New Bid for £7m Ace Dara O’Shea as Premier League Return Beckons

Brentford’s pursuit of defensive reinforcement continues with a renewed bid for Burnley’s centre-half, Dara O’Shea. Following a challenging season riddled with injuries, Thomas Frank’s side is determined to bolster its backline before the transfer window closes. HITC reports that Brentford’s second offer for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international is currently under negotiation, with optimism surrounding the potential deal.

Dara O’Shea: A Perfect Fit for Brentford’s Defence

Dara O’Shea’s potential move to Brentford represents a strategic acquisition for the Bees. Standing at 6ft 1ins, O’Shea brings both physical presence and agility to the pitch. His performances for Burnley, despite their relegation from the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, have caught the attention of several clubs. O’Shea was notably ranked the seventh fastest player in the Premier League last season, an impressive feat that underscores his pace and athleticism.

Brentford’s current defensive line-up, featuring Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, and newly promoted Kim Ji-Soo, could greatly benefit from O’Shea’s addition. With Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee entering the twilight of their careers at 31 and 34 years old respectively, the infusion of youth and speed is vital for maintaining a robust defence.

Consistency and Leadership

O’Shea’s availability is a significant asset, particularly for a Brentford squad plagued by injuries last season. The Irishman started 32 league matches under Vincent Kompany, amassing nearly 3,000 minutes of playtime. His consistent presence on the field is a testament to his durability and fitness.

Moreover, O’Shea’s offensive contributions from the back are noteworthy. Scoring three goals and providing four assists, he ranks second in the Premier League and fourth among Europe’s top-five leagues for non-penalty goal contributions by centre-halves. His ability to impact both defensive and offensive plays makes him a valuable asset for any team.

Importance of Defensive Depth

Thomas Frank’s interest in adding another centre-half to the squad highlights Brentford’s intent to fortify their defence. Vincent Kompany, now Bayern Munich’s boss, praised O’Shea’s performances, stating, “He’s been a strong performer for us. Beyond the obvious, which would be him stepping up in recent games, I think (O’Shea) is also one of the players who is growing in terms of character and leadership as well.”

Brentford has already made a significant signing this transfer window with the club-record £30 million acquisition of former Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago. However, Thiago’s unfortunate injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for most of 2024, has dampened the excitement. This setback further underscores the need for a solid and dependable defence to support the team’s ambitions this season.

Brentford’s Transfer Strategy

With the transfer window still open, Brentford’s strategic approach to strengthening their squad is evident. Their focus on securing players who can make an immediate impact, as well as those who can contribute to the team’s long-term success, is commendable. The potential addition of O’Shea aligns with this vision, providing both immediate defensive reinforcement and a promising future prospect.

HITC confirms ongoing discussions between Brentford and Burnley, indicating that the Bees are confident about finalizing the deal. If successful, O’Shea’s transfer could prove pivotal in Brentford’s quest for a solid defensive line-up, capable of withstanding the rigours of Premier League football.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Dara O’Shea’s Performance Data: An In-Depth Look

When evaluating a player like Dara O’Shea, performance data and stats provide invaluable insights. The radar chart from Fbref, depicting O’Shea’s metrics over the past 365 days, highlights his strengths and areas for improvement relative to other centre-backs.

Attacking Prowess

Dara O’Shea’s attacking contributions are impressive for a defender. He ranks in the 98th percentile for assists, showcasing his ability to support offensive plays. Additionally, his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) place him in the 83rd percentile, reflecting a significant threat in the opposition’s penalty area. His non-penalty goals are equally notable, placing him in the 85th percentile. This demonstrates that O’Shea not only contributes defensively but also poses a considerable attacking threat, a quality highly valued in modern football.

Defensive Solidity

O’Shea’s defensive metrics further underline his reliability. His clearances and blocks are particularly strong, ranking in the 85th and 75th percentiles, respectively. These stats indicate his effectiveness in thwarting opposition attacks and maintaining a solid defensive line. However, his tackle and interception metrics (Tkl+Int) fall in the 47th percentile, suggesting room for improvement in these areas.

Possession and Passing

In terms of possession and passing, O’Shea’s performance is mixed. His progressive carries and passes attempted are relatively high, in the 78th and 62nd percentiles, indicating a willingness to move the ball forward and participate in build-up play. However, his pass completion rate is only in the 48th percentile, pointing to potential issues with accuracy or decision-making under pressure.

Overall, Dara O’Shea’s performance data paints a picture of a multifaceted centre-back who excels in both defensive duties and offensive contributions. While there are areas for improvement, his stats suggest a player of significant potential and current value to any squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As Brentford fans eagerly anticipate the conclusion of this transfer saga, the potential acquisition of Dara O’Shea brings both excitement and reassurance. O’Shea’s attributes align perfectly with Brentford’s needs: his speed, defensive prowess, and offensive contributions make him an ideal candidate to strengthen the backline.

O’Shea’s remarkable pace, ranking seventh fastest in the Premier League, promises to add a new dimension to Brentford’s defence. This speed will be crucial in countering the rapid attacks of top-flight teams, providing a solid foundation for the team to build upon.

Furthermore, O’Shea’s leadership qualities, as highlighted by Vincent Kompany, suggest that he can be a commanding presence in the dressing room. His experience at both club and international levels will be invaluable in guiding younger players and maintaining cohesion within the squad.

The need for defensive depth cannot be overstated, especially with the aging profiles of Pinnock and Mee. O’Shea’s consistent availability and fitness record offer a reliable option that can be depended upon throughout the season. His knack for contributing to goals also adds an extra layer of threat during set-pieces, an area where Brentford could significantly benefit.