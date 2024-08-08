“It’s Embarrassing” – Chris Sutton Slams Rangers Ahead of ‘Long Season’ Under Clement

Can Philippe Clement’s New Contract Steer Rangers to Success?

Rangers fans have been given a glimmer of hope with the news of Philippe Clement’s new contract, but doubts remain about whether this will be enough to close the gap on Celtic. Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton, speaking to EPL Index, shared his thoughts on the challenges facing Clement and Rangers, before discussing Celtic’s progress under Brendan Rodgers.

Ranges in a ‘Messy Situation’

Sutton did not mince his words when describing the current state of Rangers. “It’s a difficult one, he’s signed a new deal but the club are still in a messy situation,” he stated. The “messy situation” he refers to is multifaceted, encompassing on-field performances, off-field issues, and the ongoing complications with Hampden Park, where Rangers have had to play some of their home games.

The situation at Hampden Park has been described as “messy and a bit embarrassing to be honest.” The decision to use Hampden Park instead of Ibrox for certain fixtures has not sat well with many within the Rangers community. This issue has only added to the sense of disarray surrounding the club, and it’s clear that these distractions are not helping Clement’s cause.

Rangers’ Poor Start

Rangers’ first game of the new season was underwhelming, with the team showing little of the spark that fans had hoped for. “In their first game, Rangers were really flat and things need to improve quickly,” Sutton observed. This flat performance only underscores the challenges Clement faces as he tries to inject life into a squad that has struggled to find consistency this season.

The new contract for Clement might send a message of stability from the board, but Sutton warned that the upcoming fixtures could be pivotal. “Clement’s new deal sent a message but the upcoming games against Dynamo Kyiv and Celtic are crucial. They could determine his future, regardless of the new contract.” These matches are not just important for Rangers’ season; they could also be decisive for Clement’s tenure at the club.

Celtic’s Dominance and Rangers’ Struggles

While Rangers are grappling with their issues, Celtic seem to be in a much stronger position. Sutton praised Celtic’s performance against Kilmarnock, calling it “as good of a first day performance that I can remember against Kilmarnock.” Celtic’s strong start to the season has set the tone for what could be a challenging campaign for Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers’ return to Celtic has brought renewed optimism to the club, with Sutton highlighting Rodgers’ focus on progression. “It’s good to hear Brendan Rodgers talking about progressing and I think the strength of Celtic’s squad could be too much for Rangers. It could be a very long season for them.” This statement encapsulates the uphill battle Rangers face, as Celtic’s squad depth and quality seem to be on another level.

Matt O’Riley’s potential departure from Celtic could offer a sliver of hope for Rangers, but Sutton was quick to temper any optimism. “It is obviously important to remember though that Matt O’Riley could still leave the club this summer and that could balance things a little bit, but as it stands even the biggest Rangers supporters would struggle to see them competing with Celtic this season.” This comment speaks volumes about the current disparity between the two clubs.

Can Clement Turn It Around?

The question now is whether Philippe Clement can turn things around at Rangers. His new contract may provide some breathing space, but the reality is that the pressure is still very much on. The upcoming fixtures against Dynamo Kyiv and Celtic could be make or break for his time at the club.

For Clement, success at Rangers will not come easily. The club is in a transitional phase, and there are no quick fixes. However, if Clement can navigate the tricky period ahead and inspire his squad to rise to the occasion, there is still hope for a positive outcome. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but Rangers have been in difficult situations before and emerged stronger.

In conclusion, Philippe Clement’s new contract at Rangers is a bold move by the club, but it does not change the fact that they are in a difficult position. Chris Sutton’s comments highlight the numerous obstacles that lie ahead, and only time will tell if Clement can lead Rangers to the success their fans crave.