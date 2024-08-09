Report: Bournemouth Eye Premier League Return for Serie A Star

Tammy Abraham: Bournemouth’s Potential Answer to Replacing Dominic Solanke

As the Premier League transfer window heats up, Bournemouth finds itself at the centre of discussions, particularly with the anticipated departure of their star striker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur. According to a recent report from The Mirror, Spurs are in advanced negotiations with Bournemouth for a £60 million deal that would see Solanke make the switch to North London. This leaves the Cherries with the daunting task of replacing last season’s top scorer, and one name that’s being touted is Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

Tammy Abraham’s Potential Return to the Premier League

Tammy Abraham, a name well-known to Premier League fans, is reportedly keen on returning to England after spending three seasons with Roma in Serie A. Abraham’s time in Italy has been a mixed bag. While he has enjoyed some highs, such as his impressive goal-scoring record in his first season, injuries have plagued his progress. The striker missed a significant portion of last season due to a serious anterior cruciate knee ligament injury but made his return to the pitch in April against Lazio.

With two years remaining on his contract, Roma appears open to offloading the 26-year-old, especially after signing last season’s La Liga golden boot winner, Artem Dovbyk, from Girona. The Mirror reports that Italian sources have indicated Roma’s interest in reducing their wage bill, with Abraham’s salary of between £3.5 million and £4 million net per season being a substantial figure for the club to maintain. However, this salary could be a stumbling block for Bournemouth should they decide to pursue the former Chelsea man.

Bournemouth’s Link with Tiago Pinto

One of the most intriguing aspects of this potential transfer is the role of Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations. Pinto was instrumental in bringing Abraham to Roma back in 2021 and is a known admirer of the player. His relationship with Abraham could be a decisive factor in convincing the striker to join the Cherries, providing Bournemouth with a strong replacement for Solanke.

While no formal talks have taken place, Abraham is expected to be among the names Bournemouth considers during their search for Solanke’s successor. The potential deal could be structured as an initial loan with an option to buy, a move that might alleviate some of the financial burden on Bournemouth while providing Abraham with a chance to regain his form in a familiar setting.

Financial and Tactical Implications

Should Bournemouth proceed with this pursuit, the financial implications would be significant. Although Abraham’s value has dropped from the £71 million buy-back clause that Chelsea secured in the £34 million deal when he moved to Roma, he could still command a fee in the region of £20 million. The challenge for Bournemouth would be balancing the financial outlay with the need to secure a reliable and injury-free striker to lead their line.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential acquisition of Tammy Abraham is an exciting yet risky proposition. On one hand, Abraham’s proven track record in the Premier League and his physical attributes make him an ideal candidate to replace Dominic Solanke. His familiarity with the league and Tiago Pinto’s connection to him could work in Bournemouth’s favour.

However, there are legitimate concerns. Abraham’s recent injury history is troubling, and there’s no guarantee that he’ll return to his best form immediately. Moreover, the financial aspects of the deal could put a strain on Bournemouth’s resources, especially with the club needing to strengthen in other areas as well.

If the deal is structured as a loan with an option to buy, it could mitigate some of these risks, allowing Bournemouth to evaluate Abraham’s fitness and form before committing fully. Yet, with competition fierce in the Premier League, the Cherries cannot afford to gamble on a striker who may not deliver the goods right away.