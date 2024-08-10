Ornstein: Leicester in Advanced Talks to Bring Winger Back to Premier League

Leicester City Eyeing Wilfried Zaha in Sensational Transfer Swoop

Leicester City are in advanced negotiations to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha on a season-long loan from Galatasaray, according to a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic. The deal would mark a significant coup for the Foxes, who are eager to bolster their attacking options ahead of the Premier League season.

Zaha’s Potential Premier League Return

Wilfried Zaha, who joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2023 after his contract with Crystal Palace expired, has had a mixed tenure in Turkey. Despite contributing ten goals and five assists in 42 games during his debut season, Zaha has found himself slipping down the pecking order at Galatasaray. With the Turkish club reportedly willing to let him go, Leicester are keen to capitalize on this opportunity.

Should this transfer materialise, Zaha would be Leicester’s fifth signing of the summer, joining the likes of Bobby De Cordova Reid, Michael Golding, Caleb Okoli, and Abdul Fatawu. This move could be pivotal for Zaha, who has expressed interest in returning to the English top flight, where he made his mark with Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace’s Attempt to Re-Sign Zaha

Interestingly, Crystal Palace have also shown interest in bringing Zaha back to Selhurst Park. Palace held talks with Galatasaray, but it seems Leicester may have the upper hand in securing the winger’s signature. If Palace had succeeded, it would have been Zaha’s third spell at the club where he scored 90 goals and provided 62 assists over 458 games.

Leicester’s Ambitions This Season

As Leicester prepare to conclude their pre-season campaign with a match against Lens, the potential acquisition of Zaha could provide the attacking spark they need. The Foxes face a challenging start to their Premier League campaign, beginning with a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This potential signing isn’t just about numbers—though Zaha’s ten goals and five assists last season are impressive—but about what he brings in terms of experience, flair, and game-changing ability.

There’s a palpable excitement in the air as Zaha’s addition could elevate Leicester’s attack to another level. Imagine the combination of Zaha’s pace and trickery with the finishing prowess of the existing Leicester forwards—it’s a tantalising prospect. However, some Leicester supporters may be cautious, remembering that Zaha’s best days were arguably at Crystal Palace, and whether he can rediscover that form at 31 remains a talking point.

For Crystal Palace fans, there’s bound to be disappointment and concern. Seeing a club legend potentially turn out for a Premier League rival might sting, especially given Palace’s own struggles to replace his creativity. Zaha’s return to the Premier League, no matter the destination, will be a story to watch closely as the season unfolds.