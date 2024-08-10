Man United vs Man City: How to Watch the Community Shield Showdown Today

Manchester City and Manchester United Clash at Wembley: Community Shield Showdown

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to renew their storied rivalry at Wembley in the Community Shield later today. The stakes are high as both clubs seek to start the season with silverware in the nation’s capital.

United’s Wembley Triumph in the FA Cup

The last encounter between these two Manchester giants at Wembley saw United emerge victorious in the FA Cup final, a result that stunned many, including Pep Guardiola’s side. Erik ten Hag’s men demonstrated resilience and tactical acumen, something they’ll need again in this high-profile fixture.

Ten Hag’s Task: Matching Guardiola’s Success

For Erik ten Hag, this match carries extra significance. Despite the ongoing debate over whether the Community Shield counts as a major trophy, the Dutchman is acutely aware that his tenure at Old Trafford will be judged on silverware. Meanwhile, Guardiola’s City, reigning Premier League champions, will look to assert their dominance once more.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United

For those looking to catch the action, the match will be broadcast live on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 2:15 pm BST, leading up to the 3:00 pm kick-off. Fans can also stream the game via the ITVX app.

