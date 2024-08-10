Mark Goldbridge: Man United’s Transfer Hope Hinges on Mendes

In recent developments regarding Manchester United’s transfer saga, the focus has firmly shifted back to Manuel Ugarte, the Uruguayan midfielder who has been compared to N’Golo Kanté for his relentless energy and defensive prowess. The latest updates from sources such as Fabrizio Romano and Plettigoal (Florian Plettenberg) suggest that United’s pursuit of Ugarte is far from over, despite earlier reports that the club had walked away from negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ugarte Deal: Still Alive?

On a recent episode of The United Stand, host Mark Goldbridge shared insights from Fabrizio Romano and Plettigoal, emphasising that the Ugarte deal is not dead. Goldbridge mentioned, “United are still in negotiations with PSG,” which comes as a relief to fans who were worried that the club might be settling for less appealing alternatives. This development also counters earlier fears that the club had abandoned its pursuit of Ugarte due to financial constraints.

Goldbridge reflected on the situation, stating, “It’s interesting how Fabrizio has stayed quiet all week because he easily could have jumped in on Monday night and said the deal was off, and he’s not done that.” This silence from one of football’s most reliable transfer sources has kept the door open for optimism among United fans. According to Goldbridge, the key figure in this deal is none other than Jorge Mendes, the super-agent who has been instrumental in numerous high-profile transfers, including those of Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix.

The Role of Mendes

The involvement of Jorge Mendes in the Ugarte deal is significant. As Goldbridge pointed out, Mendes has been pivotal in shaping several transfers involving PSG and Manchester United. “Jorge Mendes is the key,” Goldbridge reiterated during the podcast, underscoring the agent’s influence in both the Ugarte negotiations and other potential transfers. Mendes’ involvement could be the deciding factor in whether United secures Ugarte’s services.

However, the financial aspect of the deal remains a concern. Goldbridge noted that United might struggle to meet PSG’s demands, especially with the club’s ongoing need to offload players to balance the books. “I don’t think we’ve got the money to do a deal with PSG at the moment,” he admitted. This financial constraint has left United in a precarious position, where they may have to sell key players to fund new signings.

The Battle for Midfield Dominance

The potential signing of Ugarte would be a significant statement of intent from Manchester United. As Goldbridge mentioned, the club cannot afford to miss out on such a crucial target and instead settle for lesser options. “You can’t go from Ugarte to Sander Berge or Ugarte to Amrabat,” he argued, stressing the importance of securing top-tier talent to strengthen the squad. This sentiment resonates with many United fans who are eager for the club to regain its competitive edge.

The Ugarte saga also highlights the broader challenges facing Manchester United in the transfer market. Despite the club’s stature, financial limitations and the complexities of negotiations have made it difficult to secure their top targets. Goldbridge’s remarks about the failed move for Scott McTominay to Fulham further illustrate the domino effect these issues can have on other potential deals.