Are Maresca’s Tactics Already Failing at Chelsea?

Chelsea’s Defensive Dilemma: Enzo Maresca’s Uphill Battle

As Chelsea’s pre-season tour across the United States wraps up, the mood surrounding the club remains one of uncertainty and concern. Despite a new managerial appointment in Enzo Maresca, the team has struggled to find coherence on the pitch, leading to questions about their readiness for the upcoming Premier League season. This article delves into the challenges facing Chelsea under Maresca, drawing on insights from The Athletic Football Podcast featuring Phil Hay, Liam Twomey, and Ayo Akinwolere.

Chelsea’s Pre-season Woes

Chelsea’s pre-season results have done little to inspire confidence. With just one win in five matches, including losses to Celtic and Manchester City, the team’s defensive vulnerabilities have been laid bare. Liam Twomey, speaking on the podcast, highlighted the alarming nature of these issues, particularly the ineffective high defensive line that has left the team exposed. “They’re playing a high line not particularly effectively and giving teams far too much space to attack,” Twomey noted, pointing to a systemic problem that has persisted throughout pre-season.

Maresca himself has acknowledged these issues, attributing some of the defensive frailties to habits inherited from the previous managerial regime under Mauricio Pochettino. However, as Phil Hay pointed out, the transition from Pochettino’s tactics to Maresca’s has not been seamless. “I don’t think you would say that Pochettino’s tactics and Maresca’s tactics marry up, like for like,” Hay observed, emphasising the need for greater organisation and coherence within the squad.

The High Line Debate

One of the most contentious issues discussed on the podcast is Maresca’s insistence on maintaining a high defensive line, despite the team’s struggles to execute it effectively. In a candid moment, Maresca admitted that the defensive line was “something that we are trying to work on,” but also suggested that old habits from previous seasons were partly to blame.

Liam Twomey questioned the logic behind this approach, especially given that Chelsea’s defensive woes were not solely attributable to playing a high line. “It feels like blaming the previous coach is a card that you can only really play once and play quite early if you’re Maresca,” Twomey remarked, highlighting the challenges Maresca faces in justifying his tactical decisions.

Personnel and Tactical Uncertainty

Another significant challenge for Maresca is the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea’s squad composition. With several key players, including Cole Palmer and Nicholas Jackson, having missed much of pre-season, there are lingering doubts about their readiness for the start of the Premier League campaign. Twomey pointed out that the constant changes in defensive combinations have further compounded the team’s lack of cohesion, making it difficult to identify a settled starting XI.

Phil Hay also expressed concerns about Maresca’s ability to impose his tactical philosophy on the squad, given the short timeframe and the complexity of the system he is trying to implement. “I think it’s almost impossible… to say yes, they’re definitely going to be fourth,” Hay said, reflecting the broader skepticism about Chelsea’s prospects for the season.

Conclusion

As Chelsea prepare to face Manchester City in their opening Premier League fixture, the pressure on Enzo Maresca is palpable. With a new tactical approach, a squad in flux, and defensive frailties still unresolved, the road ahead looks challenging for the Blues. While Maresca’s vision for a Pep Guardiola-inspired system is ambitious, the early signs suggest that it may take time—and significant effort—for Chelsea to adapt. Whether they can overcome these hurdles and re-establish themselves as a top-four contender remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Maresca’s tenure at Stamford Bridge will be anything but straightforward.