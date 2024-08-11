Spurs’ Set-Piece Struggles Continue in Pre-Season Loss to Bayern Munich

Set-Piece Troubles Persist as Spurs Fall to Bayern Munich in Pre-Season

Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season clash against Bayern Munich offered a familiar narrative as set-piece vulnerabilities, which have haunted Spurs in recent seasons, reappeared during their 3-2 defeat. While pre-season results are often inconsequential, the encounter highlighted areas of concern for manager Ange Postecoglou, despite the absence of several first-choice defenders.

Early Promise and Swift Response

Spurs began the match in electrifying fashion, with Dejan Kulusevski netting within 30 seconds of kick-off. The Swedish international launched a swift counter-attack, linking up with Brennan Johnson. Although Johnson’s return pass wasn’t perfect, a fortunate deflection saw the ball fall kindly back to Kulusevski, who calmly slotted it past Bayern’s Manuel Neuer.

The early strike ignited hopes of a strong showing from the North London side. Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma both made promising runs into Bayern’s box, threatening to double Spurs’ lead. However, despite their aggressive start, Tottenham could not capitalise further, allowing Bayern to regroup.

Set-Piece Struggles Resurface

Bayern Munich, shaken but not deterred by the early setback, quickly found their rhythm. Within 15 minutes, Dayot Upamecano equalised after Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs’ goalkeeper, parried Mathys Tel’s header back into danger. The goal stemmed from a free-kick, an all-too-familiar source of vulnerability for Tottenham.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry then took advantage of lax defending to give Bayern the lead. Moments later, Thomas Müller exposed Tottenham’s set-piece frailties once more, heading in a third goal from another free-kick delivery. The German giants’ quick-fire goals left Spurs trailing and highlighted the persistent issue of defending set-pieces.

Second-Half Changes and Kane’s Return

The second half saw numerous substitutions and an increase in tempo from both sides. Tottenham sought to regain control, and it was Kulusevski again who provided a moment of quality, finishing coolly after a clever pass from Lucas Bergvall. Bayern, however, maintained their lead, leaving Spurs to reflect on a second consecutive pre-season defeat.

Harry Kane’s return to Tottenham added an emotional layer to the match. Now wearing Bayern colours, Kane received a warm reception from the Spurs faithful, with Ledley King presenting him and Eric Dier with commemorative gifts before the match. Kane, who came on as a substitute, nearly scored against his former club but was ultimately kept off the scoresheet.

Player Ratings

Guglielmo Vicario – 5: Could have done better with Bayern's first goal; struggled with set-piece deliveries.

Emerson Royal – 6: Worked hard but was often caught out by Bayern's wingers.

Cristian Romero – 6: Showed leadership at the back but couldn't prevent the set-piece goals.

Davinson Sanchez – 5: Struggled with Bayern's pace and was partly responsible for the second goal.

Destiny Udogie – 6: Promising in attack, but defensively suspect at times.

Yves Bissouma – 7: One of Spurs' brighter performers, driving forward with intent.

Oliver Skipp – 6: Solid but unspectacular in midfield; needs to offer more going forward.

Dejan Kulusevski – 8: Spurs' standout player, involved in both goals and constantly a threat.

Heung-min Son – 6: Lively early on but faded as the game progressed.

Brennan Johnson – 6: Assisted the first goal but was otherwise quiet.

Richarlison – 5: Struggled to make an impact upfront.

