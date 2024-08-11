Paul Scholes: Can This Move Win Arsenal the League?

Arsenal and the Pursuit of Ivan Toney: A Strategic U-Turn?

Arsenal’s tactical manoeuvres in the transfer market have always stirred the pot of Premier League speculation, but recent murmurs suggest a revisited interest in Ivan Toney could catalyse a pivotal shift for Mikel Arteta’s squad. As the summer transfer window whirrs into action, the buzz around potential acquisitions intensifies, with Arsenal firmly in the spotlight.

Paul Scholes Advocates for Arsenal’s Bold Move

The discourse around Arsenal’s attacking options has been revitalised by none other than Paul Scholes. The former Manchester United midfielder has publicly championed the idea of Arsenal reigniting their interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney. According to Scholes, a player of Toney’s calibre could be the keystone Arsenal needs to clinch the Premier League title. “It’s hard to say they’ve not got enough up there because of the amount of goals they scored [last season]. It was ridiculous, but I do think signing a centre forward would help. Signing an out and out number nine who will guarantee you 25 goals, obviously that would help,” Scholes remarked during The Overlap Fan Debate.

Ivan Toney’s Premier League Prospects

At 28, Toney finds himself at a career crossroads, with just a year left on his Brentford contract. Last season’s performance might have been marred by a betting-related ban, limiting him to four goals in 17 appearances. However, his previous tally of 21 goals in 34 games is a stark reminder of his potential impact. Scholes is confident in Toney’s ability to transform Arsenal’s front line: “I think he scores 25 goals in that Arsenal team. I think he scores 25 goals in a lot of teams.”

The Broader Impact of a Potential Signing

The potential acquisition of Toney isn’t just about goals; it’s about sending a signal to both the Premier League and Arsenal’s global fanbase. A statement signing like Toney could also boost morale within the squad, attract further talents in future windows, and reaffirm Arteta’s vision for a dominant Arsenal. This transfer could be a defining moment for Arsenal as they look to re-establish themselves as title contenders under Arteta’s stewardship.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis