Report: Manchester United’s Pursuit of Barcelona Star Resurfaces

Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United: A Saga That Won’t End

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong has once again taken centre stage in the football transfer rumour mill. As reported by Team Talk, the Red Devils are still keen on the Barcelona midfielder, hoping to secure his services at a reduced price. This is not the first time that De Jong has been on United’s radar, and it likely won’t be the last.

Erik ten Hag’s Determination to Secure De Jong

Erik ten Hag’s admiration for De Jong is well-documented. Having previously worked with him at Ajax, Ten Hag knows the Dutchman’s abilities intimately. In July 2022, Manchester United had a deal agreed with Barcelona, but De Jong chose to stay in Catalonia, clearly not yet ready to leave his current club. Fast forward to now, and the situation has slightly changed, with United once again in the market for a new midfielder.

The decision to chase De Jong this summer stems from the uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s future. The Brazilian, a key signing from Real Madrid, is now up for sale, prompting United to explore other options. While the Red Devils did consider Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte as a replacement, talks fell through due to PSG’s steep demands. This leaves De Jong as the primary target once again.

Manchester United’s Alternatives

United are not putting all their eggs in one basket, though. Reports indicate that they are also eyeing other midfield options such as Burnley’s Sander Berge, free agent Adrien Rabiot, and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana. However, it is clear that De Jong remains the top choice for Ten Hag and his team.

Despite being contracted to Barcelona until June 2026, De Jong’s reluctance to extend his stay might work in United’s favour. The Red Devils believe that a cut-price deal could be on the cards, with their valuation of De Jong between €30-40 million (£25.7-34.3m) being significantly lower than Barcelona’s asking price of €60 million (£51.5m).

The Potential Impact of De Jong’s Signing

If Manchester United manage to pull off the signing, De Jong would become their third Dutch addition this summer, following the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt. This potential signing would not only strengthen United’s midfield but also reunite De Jong with a manager who understands how to extract the best from him.

While there is still much uncertainty surrounding the transfer, it’s clear that Manchester United are serious about reigniting their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. As always in the world of football transfers, it will be fascinating to see how this saga unfolds.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Manchester United supporters may find it hard to contain their optimism after hearing this latest update on Frenkie de Jong. The thought of De Jong linking up with Ten Hag again is tantalising, particularly given the success they enjoyed together at Ajax. If United manage to secure the Dutchman, it could be a game-changer, especially in light of Casemiro’s uncertain future.

However, the financial aspect cannot be overlooked. Barcelona’s valuation of €60 million (£51.5m) is a significant hurdle, and while United believe they can get him for much less, there’s always the risk that the deal could collapse—just as it did last year. It’s also worth considering that De Jong himself has previously resisted a move to Old Trafford. His preferences could once again play a crucial role in this transfer saga.

From a concerned fan’s perspective, the repeated chasing of De Jong might feel like a distraction. United have other pressing needs in the squad, and missing out on De Jong again could leave them scrambling for alternatives in a tough market. While the potential is enormous, the risk is equally significant, making this a high-stakes gamble that could define United’s season ahead.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Frenkie de Jong’s Performance Data: An In-Depth Look

The statistical data on Frenkie de Jong provided by Fbref offers a comprehensive insight into his all-round capabilities as a midfielder. Over the last 365 days, de Jong has logged 2027 minutes, and his metrics place him among the elite in several key areas of possession and passing, which highlights his critical role in Barcelona’s midfield.

Passing Excellence

De Jong’s passing ability is where he truly excels, as reflected in his percentile ranks for key metrics. His Pass Completion percentage sits at an impressive 99th percentile, coupled with 97th percentiles in both Progressive Passes and Progressive Carries. These stats underline his ability to not only retain possession but also to transition play effectively, a crucial skill for any deep-lying midfielder in today’s game.

Possession Mastery

Possession is another area where de Jong stands out. His touches, successful take-ons, and overall involvement in shot-creating actions place him in the upper echelon of midfielders globally. For instance, his score of 97th percentile in Progressive Passes Received shows how well he positions himself to receive the ball in advanced areas, facilitating Barcelona’s build-up play.

Defensive Contributions

While not as dominant defensively as he is in possession, de Jong still contributes significantly on that end. His 81st percentile in tackles and interceptions and 63rd percentile in clearances demonstrate a well-rounded player who is capable of contributing defensively when required. However, his aerial ability is an area of relative weakness, with only 19th percentile in aerial duels won, suggesting that his strengths lie more on the ground than in the air.

Overall, Frenkie de Jong’s performance data cements his reputation as one of the most versatile and effective midfielders in Europe. His ability to influence games through possession and passing makes him a valuable asset to any top-tier team.