Chelsea Strengthening Their Squad Further With £54m Signing

Neto Completes Chelsea Move: What It Means for the Blues

Pedro Neto Joins Chelsea in £54m Deal

Chelsea have secured the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto for a significant £54m fee. The 24-year-old has inked a seven-year contract, tying him to Stamford Bridge until 2031. The Portuguese international, who has proven himself as a versatile and dynamic winger, was introduced to the Chelsea faithful during the half-time interval of a friendly against Inter Milan.

Neto’s Journey to Stamford Bridge

Reflecting on his move, Neto expressed his excitement, stating, “I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.” His journey to Chelsea follows a successful stint at Wolves, where he notched 14 goals in 135 appearances since his 2019 arrival from Lazio.

Ready to make his mark in Blue. Welcome to Chelsea, Pedro Neto! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/XdJvsrdlH5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2024

Breaking Records and Setting Standards

Chelsea’s acquisition of Neto is a record-breaking sale for Wolves, surpassing the £47m received for Ruben Neves from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in 2023. The initial fee for Neto is £51.3m, with an additional £2.6m in potential add-ons, reflecting the club’s belief in his future contributions.

Summer Spending Continues

Neto’s arrival pushes Chelsea’s summer spending to approximately £185m, as the club continues to bolster its squad. The Blues have already added talents like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, and Marc Guiu. With further targets like Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion and Genk’s Mike Penders in sight, Chelsea’s ambitions for the upcoming season are clear.