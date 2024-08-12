Celtic Ease Past Hibernian as McGregor Shines in Scottish Premiership Victory

Celtic Cruise Past Hibernian with McGregor Masterclass

Celtic continued their strong start to the Scottish Premiership season with a dominant 2-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road. A stunning long-range effort from Callum McGregor, coupled with an early strike from Nicolas Kuhn, sealed the three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side in a match where Hibernian struggled to impose themselves.

Early Pressure Pays Off for Celtic

Celtic wasted no time in asserting their dominance, taking the lead within three minutes. A defensive error from Hibernian’s goalkeeper Josef Bursik allowed Kyogo’s initial shot to slip away, with Nicolas Kuhn pouncing on the opportunity to fire the ball into the back of the net. This early blow set the tone for the match, as Celtic’s high pressing and fluid attacking play consistently troubled the home side.

McGregor, who recently announced his retirement from international football, delivered the standout moment of the match. With Celtic firmly in control, the midfielder unleashed a left-footed rocket from 25 yards that sailed past Bursik into the top corner. The goal was a testament to McGregor’s quality and leadership on the pitch, and it effectively ended any hopes Hibernian might have had of staging a comeback.

Celtic’s Commanding First Half

Brendan Rodgers opted to stick with the same starting eleven that had comfortably defeated Kilmarnock the previous weekend. The decision paid off, as Celtic produced a first-half display that showcased their attacking prowess. The Hoops were relentless in their pursuit of a second goal, with Kuhn particularly impressive on the right flank. His energy and confidence, clearly a result of a full pre-season, caused constant problems for Hibernian’s defence.

Celtic’s movement off the ball and quick passing sequences left Hibernian chasing shadows for much of the first half. The visitors could have extended their lead further, with the woodwork denying them on more than one occasion. However, the two-goal cushion at half-time was more than deserved, with Celtic’s superiority clear for all to see.

Hibernian’s Lacklustre Response

David Gray’s Hibernian side found themselves under intense scrutiny after a disappointing start to the season. Following a lacklustre performance in their opening defeat to St Mirren, much was expected of the team in this match. However, the first half offered little encouragement for the home fans, who watched their side fail to register a single shot on target before the interval.

The midfield trio of Josh Campbell, Joe Newell, and Dylan Levitt struggled to gain any foothold in the game, frequently losing possession and failing to support the isolated Mykola Kuharevich up front. Hibernian’s inability to string together meaningful attacks left them vulnerable to Celtic’s counter-attacks, and the early goal from Kuhn only exacerbated their problems.

Although Hibernian showed some signs of improvement in the second half, with substitute Kieron Bowie coming close to scoring with a powerful shot that rattled the crossbar, they never truly looked capable of mounting a comeback. The final scoreline flattered the hosts, who were fortunate not to suffer a heavier defeat.

Celtic’s Comfortable Victory

Celtic’s second-half performance was more measured, with the team content to control possession and see out the match without exerting themselves too much. Despite a few moments of sloppiness, they remained in control and rarely looked troubled by Hibernian’s sporadic attacks.

Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with the overall performance, particularly the contributions from McGregor and Kuhn. The result leaves Celtic in a strong position early in the season, with the team looking increasingly confident and cohesive as they push for another league title.

Hibernian’s Woes Continue

For Hibernian, the defeat raises further questions about their direction under new manager David Gray. With two losses from two league matches, the pressure is already mounting, and the team’s lack of creativity and defensive frailties are causes for concern. Gray will need to find solutions quickly if Hibernian are to avoid slipping further down the table.

The bright spark for Hibernian came in the form of Kieron Bowie, whose introduction in the second half added some much-needed energy and threat to their attack. Gray will be hoping that the young striker can continue to develop and provide a focal point in the coming weeks, starting with another tough encounter against Celtic in the League Cup.

As the final whistle blew, Celtic celebrated a thoroughly deserved victory, while Hibernian were left to ponder what might have been. The two sides will meet again next weekend, and Gray will need to inspire a much-improved performance if his team is to have any chance of progressing in the cup.