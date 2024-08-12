Report: Man City Player Could Miss Start of Season

Jack Grealish Injury Casts Doubt on Man City’s Season Opener

Manchester City’s preparations for the Premier League opener against Chelsea have hit a snag with the news that Jack Grealish may miss the match due to a hamstring injury sustained in training. This potential absence could be a significant blow for Pep Guardiola’s side as they look to start their campaign on a strong note.

Grealish’s Pre-Season Promise Interrupted

Jack Grealish had been in fine form during pre-season, showing the kind of flair and energy that has made him a key figure in Manchester City’s midfield. However, this momentum was abruptly halted when the 28-year-old missed the Community Shield victory over Manchester United. His absence was keenly felt, even as City managed to secure a win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The timing of this injury is particularly unfortunate for Grealish, who was also left out of the England squad for Euro 2024. His response to that setback had been impressive, with a series of commanding performances that hinted at a strong season ahead. Yet, this hamstring issue now threatens to derail his plans, echoing the leg injury he suffered in August last year, which severely impacted his campaign.

Guardiola’s Cautious Approach

Pep Guardiola, known for his meticulous management of player fitness, has made it clear that he will not risk Grealish if there’s any doubt about his readiness. “It’s a blow because he played all pre-season, had the rhythm, was aggressive and played really well,” Guardiola commented. “During the season, discomforts and injuries happen. We didn’t want to take a risk [in the Community Shield] and maybe against Chelsea he will be ready or [if not, I’m] pretty sure against Ipswich Town [City’s second league game] he will be ready.”

Guardiola’s cautious approach is understandable, given the physical demands of the Premier League and the risk of aggravating the injury. As he noted, “Apparently it’s not [injured] much, but the past two days he didn’t feel good. We talked with the doctors and it was not fine, so we don’t want to take a risk.”

Wing Competition Heats Up

With Grealish’s status uncertain, the competition for the left-wing position intensifies. Jérémy Doku, who started in Grealish’s place during the Community Shield, showed glimpses of promise, notably with a confident nutmeg on Diogo Dalot. However, the Belgian winger, who has only recently returned to training, still has work to do to cement his place in the starting eleven.

The battle for the left-wing spot doesn’t end with Doku. Phil Foden, another versatile option, and Savinho, the young Brazilian recently acquired from Troyes, are also vying for the role. The depth in City’s squad ensures that whoever steps in will bring quality, but Grealish’s absence, should it persist, will undoubtedly be felt.

As Manchester City prepare for their season opener, all eyes will be on the fitness of Jack Grealish. His return could be pivotal, but the club’s depth in talent ensures they are well-equipped to navigate this early challenge.