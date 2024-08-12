United Face Early Injury Setbacks as Premier League Campaign Kicks Off

Manchester United Injury Update: Key Players Set to Miss Early Season Action

As Manchester United gear up for their Premier League opener against Fulham this Friday, the Red Devils find themselves under the spotlight following a narrow defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield. Erik ten Hag, entering his second season at Old Trafford, faces the daunting challenge of steering United back into the upper echelons of English football. Last season’s eighth-place finish—their lowest in Premier League history—left fans and pundits questioning his future, despite the FA Cup triumph.

Injury Woes for United’s Key Players

Injuries have plagued United throughout the previous season, and this campaign seems no different. The impact of having key players sidelined was evident last year, and Ten Hag will be desperate to keep his squad fit as the new season begins. However, early signs suggest the Dutchman may once again face an injury crisis.

Summer Signing Yoro Out for Three Months

New arrival Leny Yoro, who shone on his debut against Rangers, was dealt a cruel blow after picking up a foot injury during a friendly against Arsenal in the United States. The young defender has since undergone surgery and is expected to be out until October 2024, a significant loss for United as they look to bolster their backline.

Højlund Also Sidelined

Adding to Ten Hag’s woes, striker Rasmus Højlund sustained an injury in the same match against Arsenal. With an expected recovery time of six weeks, the Danish international will miss several crucial early fixtures, with a potential return slated for September 2024.

Shaw and Wan-Bissaka Nearing Returns

Luke Shaw, who has been absent since February, made a brief comeback during England’s Euro 2024 run. While he missed the Community Shield clash, Ten Hag suggested Shaw is close to regaining match fitness. Both Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to return by the end of August, providing a much-needed boost to United’s defensive options.

Malacia and Lindelof Updates

Tyrell Malacia, absent since May 2023, has had setbacks in his recovery, but Ten Hag remains optimistic about his return to training soon. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof missed the City game, though his injury isn’t considered serious, and he could feature again before the month’s end.

With the Premier League season just around the corner, Manchester United’s injury list will undoubtedly play a critical role in their early form. Ten Hag will hope to have his key players back on the pitch sooner rather than later as he aims to deliver a stronger performance this time around.