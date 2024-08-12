Chelsea and Inter Milan Draw 1-1 in Pre-Season Clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Salvage a Draw Against Inter Milan in Pre-Season Finale

Chelsea managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in their final pre-season friendly, thanks to a dramatic last-minute equaliser from Lesley Ugochukwu. This match, held at Stamford Bridge, marked the end of a challenging summer for new head coach Enzo Maresca, with the Blues yet to fully find their rhythm under his guidance.

Thuram’s Thunderous Strike Puts Inter Ahead

Inter Milan took the lead in the 26th minute, capitalising on a powerful counter-attack initiated by Yann Bisseck. The young centre-back surged forward from defence, threading a pass to Joaquin Correa, who set up Marcus Thuram for a clinical finish into the top corner, leaving Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with no chance.

Chelsea’s Response and New Signing Unveiled

Chelsea began to regain composure after falling behind, with Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto providing some spark down the right flank. However, despite the energetic efforts of teenage striker Marc Guiu, whose two volleyed attempts were expertly saved by Yann Sommer, the Blues were unable to equalise before the break. During half-time, Chelsea unveiled their latest £54 million signing, Pedro Neto, to the home crowd, signalling intent for the upcoming season.

Ugochukwu’s Late Heroics Earn a Draw

The second half saw a more determined Chelsea side, as Maresca’s team pushed for an equaliser. Despite Inter’s defensive solidity, particularly from Bisseck and Federico Dimarco, Chelsea’s relentless pressure eventually paid off. Late substitutes Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer made a significant impact, with Nkunku’s acrobatic attempt almost levelling the score.

As the match seemed destined for a narrow Inter victory, Ugochukwu’s timely volley in stoppage time found the back of the net, securing a well-deserved draw for the Blues. The equaliser, set up by Palmer’s precise free-kick, was a testament to Chelsea’s persistence and determination.

In the end, the 1-1 draw was a fitting result, offering Chelsea a glimmer of optimism as they prepare for the challenges of the new season.