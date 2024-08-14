Neville: Why Liverpool Top Midfield Target Snubbed Move

Gary Neville’s Insight on Zubimendi’s Decision to Snub Liverpool

Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been an exasperating one for their supporters. As the countdown to the new Premier League season approaches its final hours, the Reds find themselves without a new signing to bolster their squad. With just three days left before their opening fixture against newly promoted Ipswich Town, fans had hoped for fresh faces, but it seems Arne Slot, the newly appointed head coach, will have to make do with the same squad that Jurgen Klopp led against Wolves in May.

The frustration isn’t due to a lack of effort from Liverpool’s side. The club made a determined push to secure the services of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the Basque midfielder opted to remain in Spain. Pundit Gary Neville believes he may have cracked the code on why Zubimendi chose not to move to Anfield.

Neville’s Take on Zubimendi’s Decision

While Zubimendi would have been a perfect addition to Liverpool’s midfield—a key area Slot has been keen to strengthen—it wasn’t meant to be. The 25-year-old was poised to bring exactly what the Reds needed. Despite initially giving Liverpool the green light, Zubimendi eventually reneged on the agreement, opting to stay at Real Sociedad, his boyhood club.

The widely accepted reason for this turnaround has been Zubimendi’s deep-rooted loyalty to his hometown club. But Neville, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, offered an alternative theory. According to him, Zubimendi’s decision might have been influenced by the prospect of future interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“For this to have happened to Liverpool, he has said yes to them and he has then changed his mind late,” Neville said. “There’s no way we have been there at different levels; he’s definitely said yes to them and then changed his mind.

“I never trust Barcelona and Real Madrid either being involved with something and saying we’re going to come, we’re not ready yet, but we’ll take you,” Neville added. “That’s always over there and if they come, you’re dead.”

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Regardless of whether Neville’s theory holds water, the reality remains unchanged—Martin Zubimendi will not be donning the Liverpool shirt this season. The Reds now face a crucial decision: do they continue their pursuit of a high-calibre midfielder, or do they settle for a less prestigious option?

Liverpool’s reluctance to compromise on quality is well documented, but with the clock ticking, they may be forced to reassess their stance. Reports suggest that Slot has no alternative target lined up, leaving him to rely on the existing squad to fulfil his tactical vision.

The situation could become even more painful for Liverpool if Zubimendi eventually moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid. However, given his past decision to decline a move to the Catalan side, this scenario seems unlikely.

In any case, the Reds must now focus on making the best of what they have. As the new Premier League season looms large, the spotlight will be firmly on Arne Slot to see how he navigates the challenges ahead with his current squad.