Report: Emerging Premier League Talents This Season

Rising Stars of the Premier League: Young Players to Watch This Season

As the Premier League embarks on another thrilling season, the excitement is not just about the established stars lighting up the stadiums but also about the emerging young talents poised to make their mark. Every season brings with it a new crop of young players who catch the eye, showcasing their skills on the grandest stage of English football. These players represent the future of their clubs, and for some, this season could be the breakthrough that defines their careers. Below, we spotlight a young player from each of the 20 Premier League clubs who could become a household name by the end of the season.

Arsenal: Ethan Nwaneri – A Midfield Maestro in the Making

Arsenal’s academy has long been a conveyor belt of talent, and Ethan Nwaneri is the latest gem to emerge. The 17-year-old midfielder impressed during pre-season, clocking 189 minutes across five matches. His assured performances have not gone unnoticed, with his technical excellence on full display. Nwaneri has a natural ability to see the game unfold, making quick and accurate decisions with the ball. His pre-season displays included an assist for Gabriel Jesus against Manchester United and a key role in the build-up to Kai Havertz’s goal against Bayer Leverkusen. Mikel Arteta has wisely avoided placing too much pressure on the youngster, but it’s clear that Nwaneri has the potential to be a significant player for Arsenal this season.

Aston Villa: Rory Wilson – Scotland’s Next Big Thing

Rory Wilson is a name that has been circulating among scouting circles for some time now. The 18-year-old forward joined Aston Villa from Rangers in 2022 after a prolific youth career in Scotland, where he scored an astonishing 49 goals in one season. Standing at 6ft, Wilson is a physical presence up front, combining his size with impressive speed. Unai Emery values versatility in his forwards, and Wilson fits the bill perfectly. Although he is still young, Wilson could be the next Villa player to break through into the first team, especially with the club’s history of promoting attacking talent.

Bournemouth: Owen Bevan – A Defensive Rock for the Future

Bournemouth’s Owen Bevan is a player who has quietly been making a name for himself. The 20-year-old centre-back signed a new long-term deal with the club in June, signalling Bournemouth’s belief in his potential. Bevan has been with the club since he was nine and made his Premier League debut against Liverpool at Anfield last season. Despite a series of loan spells, Bevan has remained on the radar at Bournemouth, and new manager Andoni Iraola sees him as a top prospect. Unfortunately, a pre-season injury has stalled his progress, but once fit, Bevan could become a key figure in Bournemouth’s defence.

Brentford: Yunus Emre Konak – A Midfield Dynamo

Brentford have a reputation for unearthing hidden gems, and Yunus Emre Konak could be their next success story. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Bees from Sivasspor in January, signing a five-year contract. Konak has already made an impression, featuring in three of Brentford’s pre-season friendlies. His rapid progress in Turkey, where he made his senior debut last August, has continued in England. Thomas Frank is known for giving young players a chance, and Konak could be the next to benefit from the Dane’s trust in youth. His ability to break up play and distribute the ball efficiently makes him an intriguing player to watch this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Amario Cozier-Duberry – A Winger with Flair

Brighton have made a habit of snapping up young talent from other clubs, and Amario Cozier-Duberry is one of their latest acquisitions. The 19-year-old winger turned down a new contract at Arsenal to join Brighton and immediately made an impact during their pre-season tour of Japan, scoring twice on his debut. Cozier-Duberry’s ability to cut inside from the right and score with his left foot has drawn comparisons to Bukayo Saka, although such expectations may be premature. Nevertheless, his potential is undeniable, and with Brighton’s reputation for developing young players, Cozier-Duberry could be a name to remember.

Chelsea: Romeo Lavia – A Midfield General in the Making

Chelsea’s squad is packed with talent, making it difficult for young players to break through. However, Romeo Lavia is one youngster who is primed to make an impact this season. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder joined Chelsea from Southampton for £53 million, but injuries limited his appearances last season. Lavia has impressed during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, showcasing the technical ability that made him such a sought-after player. If he can stay fit, Lavia could establish himself as a key player in Enzo Maresca’s plans, adding stability and creativity to Chelsea’s midfield.

Crystal Palace: Matheus Franca – A Brazilian Spark

Matheus Franca is a player with the potential to light up Selhurst Park. The 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder joined Crystal Palace from Flamengo last summer and showed glimpses of his talent with some eye-catching performances. Franca’s pace and ability to create chances make him an exciting prospect, and with Michael Olise’s departure, there could be more opportunities for him to shine. Franca’s challenge will be to stay fit and consistently perform at a high level, but if he can do that, he could be one of the breakout stars of the season.

Everton: Youssef Chermiti – A Forward with Promise

Everton have had their fair share of struggles in recent years, but Youssef Chermiti offers hope for the future. The 20-year-old Portuguese forward joined from Sporting Lisbon and has already caught the eye of manager Sean Dyche. Chermiti scored twice in a pre-season game against Sligo Rovers, but a foot injury has delayed his start to the season. Once fit, Chermiti will be looking to establish himself as a regular in Everton’s attack. His ability to find the back of the net could be crucial for a team that struggled for goals last season.

Fulham: Jay Stansfield – A Striker Ready to Step Up

Fulham’s squad was the oldest in the Premier League last season, and they are in desperate need of fresh legs. Jay Stansfield could be the answer. The 21-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he won every individual award despite the team’s struggles. Marco Silva has indicated that Stansfield will be one of his three forwards this season, giving him the opportunity to make his mark in the Premier League. Stansfield’s work rate, intelligence, and eye for goal make him a player to watch as Fulham look to inject youth into their squad.

Ipswich Town: Finley Barbrook – A Midfielder with Grit

Ipswich Town’s return to the Premier League is a momentous occasion for the club, and 19-year-old midfielder Finley Barbrook could play a role in their campaign. Barbrook has been involved with the first team throughout pre-season and has impressed with his energy and work rate. As a defensive midfielder, Barbrook’s ability to break up play and provide cover for the defence will be invaluable in the top flight. Ipswich lack depth in this area, so Barbrook could find himself thrust into the action sooner rather than later.

Leicester City: Will Alves – A Midfield Talent on the Rise

Will Alves is a name that has been on the lips of Leicester City fans for some time. The 19-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Watford in January 2022, but his progress was halted by a serious injury later that year. Alves has since worked hard on his recovery, and his performances in Premier League 2 have shown that he is ready to make the step up. With Leicester looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, Alves could be the creative spark they need in midfield.

Liverpool: Trey Nyoni – A Midfield Prodigy

Liverpool have a long history of producing top-quality midfielders, and Trey Nyoni could be the next in line. The 17-year-old midfielder made his first-team squad debut last season and has continued to develop since joining from Leicester City. Nyoni’s calmness on the ball, vision, and ability to get forward makes him an exciting prospect. However, breaking into Liverpool’s midfield will be challenging, especially with the competition for places. But with his talent, it’s only a matter of time before Nyoni becomes a regular feature in the Premier League.

Manchester City: Oscar Bobb – A Midfielder Ready for the Big Stage

At Manchester City, the pathway from the academy to the first team is well-trodden, and Oscar Bobb is the latest youngster to make the leap. The 21-year-old midfielder has been on the fringes of the first team for a while, but this season could be his breakout campaign. Bobb scored a last-minute winner against Newcastle in January and has impressed during pre-season. With City’s demanding schedule, Bobb could find himself getting more opportunities, and if he can take them, he could become a key player for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United: Harry Amass – A Left-Back with Potential

Manchester United’s academy continues to produce talent, and Harry Amass is a player with the potential to make an impact this season. The 17-year-old left-back provided four assists in 22 matches for the under-18 team last season and could see some first-team action with injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. Amass’s ability to overlap, underlap, and invert from left-back makes him a versatile option for Erik ten Hag. However, his slight build means that he will need to be carefully managed, but if given the right opportunities, Amass could become a regular in United’s squad.

Newcastle United: Lewis Hall – A Versatile Talent

Newcastle United have invested heavily in young talent, and Lewis Hall is one of the most exciting prospects at the club. The 19-year-old joined from Chelsea for £28 million and quickly established himself as a key player. Hall made 22 appearances last season, scoring two goals against Manchester United, and also featured for England Under-20s. His versatility, playing as a left-back or in midfield, makes him a valuable asset for Eddie Howe. With Newcastle aiming for a top-four finish, Hall could play a crucial role in their campaign.

Nottingham Forest: Zach Abbott – A Defender with Composure

Zach Abbott is a player who has been on the radar of several top clubs, including Manchester United, but Nottingham Forest have managed to keep hold of him. The 18-year-old defender made his first-team debut last season and has impressed with his composure and ability on the ball. Abbott has featured in several pre-season friendlies and looks ready to step up to the Premier League. With Forest looking to establish themselves in the top flight, Abbott could be a key player in their defence this season.

Southampton: Tyler Dibling – A Midfield Maestro

Southampton have a rich history of producing talented midfielders, and Tyler Dibling is the latest to emerge from their academy. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last year and has continued to impress with his performances for the under-18s and under-21s. Dibling’s ability to control the tempo of a game and pick out a pass makes him an exciting prospect. With Southampton looking to rebuild after relegation, Dibling could be given more opportunities to shine in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Mikey Moore – A Winger with Star Quality

Tottenham Hotspur’s academy has produced some exceptional talent over the years, and Mikey Moore could be the next big thing. The 17-year-old winger made his first-team debut last season and has continued to impress during pre-season. Moore’s ability to take on defenders and create chances has drawn comparisons to some of Tottenham’s past greats. However, managing his development will be crucial, as Tottenham have seen other young players struggle with the step up to first-team football. If handled correctly, Moore could become a key player for Tottenham this season.

West Ham United: George Earthy – A Midfielder with a Bright Future

West Ham United’s academy is known for producing talented midfielders, and George Earthy is the latest to come through the ranks. The 19-year-old scored his first senior goal in just his second Premier League appearance last season, and his performances in pre-season have shown that he is ready for more regular first-team action. Earthy is an attack-minded midfielder with an eye for goal, and his ability to drive forward from midfield makes him an exciting prospect for West Ham fans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Pedro Lima – A Right-Back with Potential

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Lima is a player who has already generated a lot of excitement among fans. The 18-year-old Brazilian right-back joined from Sport Recife and has shown glimpses of his attacking potential during pre-season. Gary O’Neil has been cautious about overhyping Lima, acknowledging that he still has a lot to learn about the tactical and positional aspects of the game. However, Lima’s raw talent is undeniable, and with time and development, he could become a key player for Wolves in the coming seasons.

In conclusion, the Premier League is a stage where young talent can flourish, and this season promises to be no different. From Ethan Nwaneri at Arsenal to Pedro Lima at Wolves, these young players represent the future of their clubs and the league itself. As the season unfolds, it will be fascinating to see which of these players can seize their opportunities and make a name for themselves in the world’s most competitive football league.