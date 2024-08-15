Report: Carabao Cup Second Round Draw

Carabao Cup Second Round Draw: Premier League Clubs Learn Opponents

The Carabao Cup second-round draw has set the stage for an intriguing mix of fixtures, with several Premier League clubs discovering their opponents. As the competition heats up, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham will all be looking to progress when the ties take place in the week commencing Monday, 26 August.

Brentford faces a trip to League Two side Colchester United, who edged past Reading on penalties in the first round. For Crystal Palace, a home tie against Championship side Norwich City offers a different challenge, as they look to advance in front of their fans at Selhurst Park.

Fulham, fresh from a solid Premier League start, will travel to Birmingham City, a League One club hoping to cause an upset. Meanwhile, West Ham is set for an all-Premier League clash as they host Bournemouth at the London Stadium, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the second-round matchups.

Notable Fixtures in the Carabao Cup Draw

The draw has also thrown up some interesting London derbies. AFC Wimbledon will host Ipswich Town, while Millwall takes on Leyton Orient in a fixture that promises to bring plenty of intensity. Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, will entertain Luton Town in another all-Championship encounter.

Northern Section Showdowns

In the Northern section of the draw, Everton will travel to Doncaster Rovers, while Nottingham Forest faces a challenging tie against Newcastle United. Other notable fixtures include Leicester City hosting Tranmere Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers welcoming Burnley in another all-Premier League contest.

As teams prepare for these crucial matches, the Carabao Cup second round promises excitement and drama. Clubs across the divisions will be eager to make their mark, with the dream of lifting the trophy in the back of their minds.

Full Second Round Draw

Coventry City v Oxford United

Swansea City v Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town

Birmingham City v Fulham

Watford v Plymouth Argyle

West Ham United v Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crawley Town

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Cardiff City v Southampton

Millwall v Leyton Orient

Colchester United v Brentford

Grimsby Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Everton v Doncaster Rovers

Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool

Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Barrow v Derby County

Leicester City v Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Barnsley v Sheffield United

Harrogate Town v Preston North End

Walsall v Huddersfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley