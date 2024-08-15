Confirmed: Celtic Complete the Signing of 23-year-old Striker on Long-Term Deal

Celtic Secure Long-Term Deal for Norwich City Striker Adam Idah

Celtic have officially signed Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah from Norwich City on a permanent transfer. The 23-year-old striker has penned a five-year contract with the Scottish champions, returning to the club where he had a successful loan spell last season.

🙌🇮🇪 He's home!#CelticFC is delighted to announce the signing of Irish international striker Adam Idah from Norwich on a five-year deal – subject to international clearance 🆕✍#WelcomeHomeAdam🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 14, 2024

Idah’s Impact at Celtic

During his loan stint at Celtic in the latter half of the 2022/23 season, Idah quickly became a fan favourite. He made an instant impact, scoring nine goals, including a memorable last-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against arch-rivals Rangers. Reflecting on his time at Celtic, Idah expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the club:

“Everyone back home, all my family and friends, they all wanted me to come back to Celtic, myself included, so it’s massive and I’m just so happy to be here,” Idah shared with Celtic TV.

Having experienced the electric atmosphere at Celtic Park, Idah added, “I’ve never experienced anything like it and I’m just so happy to be back. I always wanted to play for Celtic, and obviously, last season was amazing.”

Transfer Negotiations and Norwich City’s Stance

The journey to finalising this transfer wasn’t straightforward. Norwich City initially rejected Celtic’s first bid, which was reported to be in the range of £4m-£5m. However, Celtic returned with an improved offer that Norwich eventually accepted. Despite this, Idah’s relationship with Norwich had begun to sour after a disciplinary issue arose when he missed a flight to the club’s pre-season camp in Austria.

Nevertheless, Norwich City’s sporting director, Ben Knapper, spoke positively about Idah’s move, stating:

“This is a great opportunity at Celtic for Adam to continue his progression. The academy staff have taken great pride in seeing Adam develop from a youth team player into the senior squad and going on to become a full international with the Republic of Ireland.”

Knapper also acknowledged the contribution of those at Norwich who had supported Idah’s development, highlighting the collective pride in his achievements.

Brendan Rodgers’ Delight at Idah’s Return

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was equally enthusiastic about securing Idah on a long-term deal. Rodgers praised the young striker’s qualities, noting his importance to the team:

“The club has done brilliantly to secure this long-term deal,” Rodgers said. “We are investing in a player of real quality who will be crucial for us over the next few years. He is a player who already has given us so much, performing fantastically for us on loan and really delivering for the club and our fans last season.”

Rodgers further emphasised Idah’s role in Celtic’s recent success, describing him as a “dynamic, hungry, committed player” who played a pivotal role in the club’s achievements last year. With this permanent move, Rodgers believes Idah will continue to be a significant asset for Celtic.

What This Means for Norwich City

While Norwich City will undoubtedly miss a player of Idah’s calibre, the transfer aligns with the club’s philosophy of nurturing young talent and providing them with opportunities to flourish at a higher level. Idah’s journey from the Norwich academy to becoming a full international and now securing a move to one of Scotland’s top clubs is a testament to the club’s developmental success.

For Norwich City, the transfer also represents a chance to reinvest in their squad as they continue their Championship campaign. Despite the setback of losing Idah, Norwich can take pride in the role they played in his development and look forward to watching his continued success from afar.

Adam Idah’s return to Celtic marks an exciting chapter for both the player and the club. With his talent and determination, Idah is poised to make a lasting impact at Celtic Park. Norwich City, on the other hand, can celebrate the success of their academy system and the opportunities it continues to create for young players.

As Idah embarks on this new journey, Celtic fans will be eagerly anticipating more standout performances from their latest permanent signing.