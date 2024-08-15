Preview: Man Utd vs Fulham Premier League Opener

Manchester United vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Kick-off Time, and Team News

As the 2024-25 Premier League season approaches, Manchester United and Fulham are set to ignite the new campaign at Old Trafford. With both teams eager to make a strong start, this opening fixture promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Man Utd’s Ambitions and Pressures

Manchester United head into the new season with a lot on the line. After a disappointing eighth-place finish last term, the Red Devils are looking for redemption. Erik ten Hag remains at the helm, having secured a contract extension despite a challenging season. Expectations are high following significant investments in the transfer market.

United’s recent performance in the Community Shield, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City, showed signs of improvement. However, injuries have already begun to take their toll, especially in defence. Leny Yoro, a £52 million signing from Lille, is sidelined for the first three months, adding to the club’s defensive woes. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof also doubtful, Ten Hag may have to rely on new recruits Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The attacking options also remain a concern. Joshua Zirkzee, who stayed on the bench during the Community Shield, could feature, but Ten Hag’s decision to start Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount in advanced positions against City may influence his selection. Jadon Sancho, who has yet to fully win over the Dutch manager, could also be in contention.

Fulham’s Resilience and New Faces

Fulham, on the other hand, enter this season with quiet confidence. Despite losing star midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, the Cottagers have bolstered their squad by signing Emile Smith Rowe. The young midfielder impressed in pre-season, scoring in Fulham’s 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim, which capped off a strong summer campaign that saw them win four out of five matches.

Manager Marco Silva will be relieved to have a fully fit squad at his disposal. In Fulham’s final friendly, Silva opted for a 4-3-3 formation, with Rodrigo Muniz leading the attack and Smith Rowe playing alongside Andreas Pereira and Sasa Lukic in midfield. Lukic appears to be the chosen replacement for Palhinha, and his performance will be key to Fulham’s hopes this season.

New signing Jorge Cuenca adds depth to the defence, and Ryan Sessegnon is expected to make his return off the bench, adding another layer of excitement to Fulham’s squad.

Kick-off Time, Venue, and How to Watch

The match between Manchester United and Fulham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Friday, August 16, 2024. The iconic Old Trafford will host this Premier League curtain-raiser, setting the stage for what could be a thrilling contest.

For fans eager to watch the action, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League in the UK. Additionally, those who prefer to stream the match can do so via the Sky Go app, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the season opener.

Prediction: A Tight Encounter Awaits

Fulham may approach this game with little to lose, making them a potentially dangerous opponent. However, Manchester United’s improved performance in the Community Shield and the pressure to start the season strongly could give them the edge. Expect a closely contested match, with United likely to come out on top by the narrowest of margins.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Fulham

Head-to-Head History: Fulham’s Rare Victory

In terms of historical clashes, Manchester United have dominated this fixture, winning 56 times compared to Fulham’s 15 victories. However, Fulham did end a 15-year winless run against the Red Devils in February, which could give them a psychological boost ahead of this game. With 20 draws also in the mix, this fixture has occasionally provided moments of balance, though United remain the dominant force.