Preview: Man Utd vs Fulham – Where to Watch League Opener?

How to Watch Manchester United vs Fulham: Premier League Opener at Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Fulham in the Premier League’s curtain-raiser tonight at Old Trafford, a clash that promises to set the tone for the 2024/25 season. Erik ten Hag’s men will be looking to make a strong start, but Fulham, under Marco Silva, will aim to spoil the party just as they did last season.

Man Utd’s Summer Ambitions

With significant financial backing, Manchester United head into the new season under immense pressure to deliver. Expectations are high for Erik ten Hag to not only secure a victory but also to showcase a team capable of challenging for top honours. Their summer signings will need to hit the ground running, especially against a Fulham side that proved to be formidable opponents last season.

Fulham’s Quiet Confidence

Fulham come into this fixture with confidence, having upset United at Old Trafford last season. Marco Silva’s team will be eager to repeat that performance and make a bold statement on the opening day. Their tactical discipline and counter-attacking threat make them a tricky prospect for the Red Devils.

TV and Streaming Information

For UK fans, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm BST, with the match kicking off at 8pm. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.